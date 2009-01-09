With a performance as attractive as its pricetag, this is a great hi-def monitor

ViewSonic describes the VX2260wm as a 22-inch display, but it has a true size of 21.5-inches or 54.6cm.

This is the smallest display we've seen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, which is territory that has previously been reserved for 24-inch displays.

That's 17.5 per cent more pixels than a 1680 x 1050 display and they have been ﬁtted in by stretching the screen to such an extent the ViewSonic makes the other widescreen displays look positively square.

Full HD display



This increase in resolution means you can use the VX2260wm to watch full HDTV with a 16:9 aspect ratio, provided you have an appropriate media source.

ViewSonic has included HDMI, DVI-D and VGA inputs, so you could plug in an HDTV tuner or a games console alongside your laptop and, providing you have a Blu-ray drive in your laptop, you'll be in seventh heaven.

The HD resolution works well in Windows Vista, as you can resize icons instantly, but we're not sure about its suitability with Windows XP. We found that movie playback is simply stunning, making this screen certainly worth the asking price.

Fantastic value



With this specification the £170 price tag looks like amazing value and there's no denying the ViewSonic VX2260wm is cheap if you're in the market for a 1080 TV. What's more, ViewSonic has included VGA and DVI cables in the package and the vertical inputs and power connection are very tidy.

The integrated stereo speakers are tucked away somewhere in the sleek bezel in a masterpiece of styling and the four small control buttons are hidden away on the bottom of the bezel where you can feel them easily enough.

One button gives quick access to brightness/contrast and another does the same for the volume of the integrated speakers, but you need to use the controls a few times to become familiar with them. This is an area that caused us issues, as the speakers are weak, even if you use the ViewSonic SRS WOW HD utility to extend the range of the audio.

While not the most versatile TFT monitor, the ViewSonic VX2260wm is a great all-round performer.