MacAlly Podwave Portable iPod Speaker review

It may sound like a really great idea for your iPod: a mini speaker that you plug into the headphone socket, enabling you to share your music with the world. Yes, it sounds great, until you cast your eye upon the Podwave; worse still when you use it.

The unit fits to your iPod via a 3.5mm jack and requires an AA battery; it also features an on/off switch to preserve battery life. At £20 this small accessory is probably the cheapest portable speaker on the market and there's a reason for that, you see its not actually very good.

Small it may be, perfectly formed it isn't. The sound is tinny to say the least and the design is clumsy. Instead of fitting flush to your iPod it overlaps the top of the unit. On a mini it looks like its about to fall off and will do just that with only a slight knock.