Targeted at the more adventurous photographer, the LowePro Photo Sport AW is a lightweight, medium-sized rucksack designed to hold professional-size equipment.

Its main padded body can contain a pro DSLR body such as the Canon EOS 5D Mk II with a lens attached, while around this compartment there's ample space to store items that may not require much protection, such as a jacket or toiletries.

A zipped compartment around the rear is designed for a hydration reservoir, although its size also lends itself well to containing maps or even an iPad.

A small zipped pocket on the top of the bag can be used for securely storing keys, phones or other small devices, and there are even two small pockets incorporated into the waist strap. For when it's raining, all of this can be protected with the integrated All Weather cover.

The two chest straps mean that it will be held in place when on the move, and the straps throughout the bag are adjustable over a generous length.

Those looking for a lightweight bag for more general use may prefer something with slightly more padded straps, as those here are presumably on the thinner side to help keep weight down. See our Best camera bag article for other suggestions.

Verdict

Some may find the pads on the back a little too firm for comfort, and for a bag of its kind it's not exactly cheap, either. Still, for those who love running and other sports as much as they enjoy taking pictures, it's perhaps the ideal lightweight solution.