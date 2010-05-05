LG 50PK790 review

Plasma has not kicked the bucket quite yet - in fact this TV highlights plasma is a technology that will be around for a long time to come

Most people seem to think that 2010 will be the year of LCD/LED screen technology. But we're not so sure.

In fact, we reckon plasma's potential innate response time advantage when it comes to showing the latest generation of 3D images could see plasma enjoying something of a resurgence.

Not that the 50-inch LG 'Infinia' 50PK790 we're looking at here is 3D-enabled, we hasten to add!

But it is a brand new plasma TV, and a feature-heavy one at that - despite its reasonably aggressive price point. So it should at the very least provide a good indication of how big a part LG is likely to play in our predicted plasma renaissance.

Within the PK790 range you can also find the larger 60-inch model, the 60PK790, while above the PK790 range on the plasma side of things are the 60-inch 60PK990 and 50-inch 50PK990, which add a black-boosting extra filter to proceedings.

Then there's the 60PK590 and 50PK590 below the PK790 range, which aren't as stylish and ditch the online functionality.

LG also has an extensive range of LCD TVs of all sizes, as well as the LE5900 and LE7900 edge LED series, and the extremely interesting-looking LX9900 and LE8900 direct LED sets with their extremely slender bezels.