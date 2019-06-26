The usefulness of Alexa, and integration with WikiHow, means the Echo Show 5 may prove to be an invaluable companion for the home.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display has arrived. Sat somewhere between the second-generation Echo Show and the circular Echo Spot alarm clock, the Echo Show 5 hopes to offer the best of Amazon's screen smarts with a compact form factor, possibly for those put off by Amazon's larger displays.

For some, the Echo Show 5 will be a crystallization of Amazon's smart displays; for others, it may simply be one too many models without that much to differentiate them. But with plenty of Prime Day deals coming up, you can be sure many of them will be seeing juicy price cuts in the coming weeks.

Having seen the Show 5, ahem, shown off at an Amazon demo this week, here are our first impressions – though do check back for our full Amazon Echo Show 5 review in the coming days.

Price and availability

The Amazon Echo Show 5 retails for $89.99 / £79.99 / AU$129. That's a decent step down from either the second-gen Echo Show ($229 / £219 / AU$349) or the even-more-compact Echo Spot ($129 / £119 / AU$199).

The Show 5 launched in June and is now available to order for delivery worldwide from Amazon.

Design

The Echo Show 5 is nearly identical in shape to the 10-inch Amazon Echo Show. However, the '5' labelling comes from the size of the screen, which is 5.5 inches – rendering this new model around half the size of its larger sibling.

It was odd finally getting our hands on the Show 5, and realising how close in size it was to a standard smartphone: in fact the OnePlus 5T we've been carrying around has a screen that's slightly larger (6.01 inches).

Whereas most smart displays are compared to tablets, the shape and size of the Show 5 – and its 960 x 480 resolution – means you're not getting much visually that you wouldn't from watching videos on your phone. It might be unfair to compare it to a handheld device, but the design choices here seem to be asking for the comparison.

The Show 5 also features the rounded mesh casing of the previous Show, with physical volume buttons, a mute button for Alexa – and a shutter you can physically slide over the camera lens, for the more privacy minded among you.

Features

Naturally the main feature shown off here is Alexa, Amazon's ubiquitous voice assistant. The Echo Show 5 has essentially the same smart capabilities of any other Alexa device, but with a focus on the visual: that means clock faces, written suggestions of things you might want to ask it, weather information, news bulletins, or really anything you'd like to configure it.

Amazon has integrated guide website WikiHow with its smart displays now, so you have quick access to a host of video tutorials and recipes for use in your home, whether that's outfit advice in your bedroom or instructions for baking and cooking over the hob. There's yet to be a dedicated YouTube app, which would really be the killer feature for a device like this, but with YouTube finally coming back to Fire TV streaming devices there's hope for this in the future. You can view YouTube videos through an internet browser now; it's just a lot less convenient.

Whether you want to use the Show 5 as a bedside smart display or alarm clock, in the vein of the Echo Spot, or a hands-free kitchen companion, like the larger Echo Show, is up to you, though the Echo Show 5's sizing means it should be capable of both, and may end up simply replacing its predecessors for that reason.

Like any Echo, you can also set up 'routines' with other devices, switching on bedside lamps and smart kettles when you get up in the morning, or finding out the latest political catastrophes when you come downstairs to the kitchen.

You don't get the Zigbee smart home interface of the larger Echo Show, though Amazon's efforts at building up compatibility with other smart home brands means you're unlikely to find yourself unable to connect different products. You'll certainly be fine with multi-room setups with other Echo devices, and there are Alexa skills for the likes of Philips Hue light bulbs or Arlo security cameras.

There's a two-microphone array for picking up voice commands, and a similar rear-firing speaker setup as with the Echo Show. We expect it to be somewhat quieter than its larger sibling, though we have yet to see whether that translates to lower-quality audio overall.

Early verdict

The Echo Show 5 seems like a thoughtfully-designed sibling to Amazon's existing range of smart displays, even if its aggressive pricing and compact size seem to make the rounded Echo Spot somewhat redundant.

The similar shape to a smartphone poses an awkward question of why we need another 5.5-inch screen in our lives – but the usefulness of Alexa, and integration with WikiHow, means the Echo Show 5 may prove to be an invaluable companion for the home.

We'll be updating this review when we've had more time with the product, so do check back in the coming days to see our final verdict.