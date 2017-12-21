iPhone battery life problems? This graphene case might fix them

Graphene is a lightweight, strong and flexible material that’s capable of minor miracles. Things like super-fast charging batteries, night vision for self-driving cars and flexible graphene Wi-Fi receivers are coming soon, but you won’t have to wait as long for a smartphone case that brings those benefits to your iPhone.

The NanoCase is a new case coming out that rocks a surprisingly slim profile given its long list of perks. Slipped onto your iPhone 7, iPhone 8 or iPhone X, the added durability comes with some next-level heat dissipation – another one of graphene’s many skills.

Graphene conducts heat at a rate that’s ten times faster than copper, according to the NanoCase’s makers. And with this reduction in heat drawn from your iPhone, they claim that this case will give your battery 20% gains in performance.

This case comes at an opportune time for iPhone users, as Apple has admitted to downclocking older models to maintain solid performance and prevent their lithium-ion batteries from frying over time.

If you’re looking to pick up the NanoCase, it’ll set you back £29.99 (about £40, AU$52) and will be available on Indiegogo soon.