You could pay nothing with these Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals

We've been seeing these Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals around for a while now, however the latest sales have added a unique spin that brings renewed shine to the 8204 models on sale. That's because Currys is currently offering a 1 in 20 chance to win your money back on any TV bigger than 55-inches, meaning you can potentially pay nothing for your brand new television - if you're lucky.

While there's a massive range of televisions available at Currys, these Philips Ambilight sales have been given a new lease of life thanks to this offer. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch displays have been sitting at £499 / £649 respectively since March, but they've held similar discounts for this long before and still returned to their original prices. That means there's nothing to say these models won't get more expensive in the weeks or months ahead, and this is the first time we've seen the chance to win your money back.

Not only do you have a 1 in 20 chance of paying nothing here, but these 4K TV deals have another trick up their sleeves. You can also claim ten free movies when you pick up a new Philips Ambilight display - perfect if you're tired of scrolling the Netflix carousel or living in fear of your favourite film being stripped from your streaming service.

Not in the UK? We're rounding up all the latest 4K TV deals in the US and Australia further down the page.

The latest Philips Ambilight 4K TV deals

Philips Ambilight 8204/12 55-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £759.99 £499 at Currys

With a £260.99 saving, this Philips Ambilight 4K TV is already looking pretty well priced, but with the chance to win your money back as well as ten free movies available, this is a fantastic offer. Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and that classic Ambilight LED light display all make this price tag on a 55-inch model well worth it.

Philips Ambilight 8204/12 65-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £799 £649 at Currys

If you're looking for some big screen action, the 65-inch model is also enjoying some discounts. You can save £150 on this larger model and still take advantage of that opportunity to win your money back and grab ten free movies.

Sure, you could win your money back - but that 1 in 20 chance is a little slim. We wouldn't recommend relying on that offer to nab you a free TV but it's a fun perk to enjoy. If you're after a cheaper 4K TV deal, you can also check out the 50-inch Philips Ambilight offer below. It's not included in the previous offers, but you still stand to save £50 on an excellent display.

Philips Ambilight 6754/12 50-inch UHD HDR 4K TV | £399.99 £349 at Currys

This 50-inch 4K TV deal is too small to qualify for the offers above, but £349 is still an excellent price for this premium television. This model is cheaper because it's a 6-Series rather than the 8's above but you're still picking up Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and that LED effect as well.

How to claim

As long as you grab your new TV before midnight on the 7th July, you'll be able to head over to the claim site 32-42 days after your purchase date. Simply enter the details on your receipt and find out if you're a lucky winner with a free TV.

