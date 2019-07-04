You can now grab a fibre broadband deal for just £18.99p/m - the UK's cheapest price

If you find yourself caught between lagging Netflix streams and Google crawling through a simple search but don't want to fork out on fibre, a new broadband deal is here to give you the best of both worlds.

Offering the UK's cheapest fibre broadband deal, Onestream has undercut the market to get you fibre speeds for just £18.99 a month. But, when prices are this cheap, there tends to be some sort of catch.

In this instance, it's that you'll only be getting average speeds of 17Mb, making it slower than the average fibre package. In other words, this deal is positioned perfectly for those who find ADSL to be painfully slow but the £20+ bills going fibre demands are an investment not worth making.

Interested in the UK's cheapest fibre package? You can find out all of the details down below. Or for something a bit faster (but also more expensive) check our guide for the best fibre broadband deals.

This super cheap fibre broadband deal

Jetstream Lite Fibre Broadband | 12 month contract | 17Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £18.99 per month

While these speeds aren't exactly award-winning, the prices really are. At £18.99 there is no cheaper fibre packages out there. It doesn't cost a whole lot more than all of the ADSL packages out there, so it is an easy upgrade to be made. You don't even have to pay anything upfront to get it.

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

While this package is faster than the ADSL packages out there, it is the slowest fibre offer around. For something a bit faster with fibre without breaking the bank, we would suggest Vodafone. At £22 a month for speeds of 35Mb, you can up your speeds without breaking the bank.

Or if you feel like going big on broadband deals, BT currently has a pretty tempting offer. Along with average speeds of 50Mb for £31.99 a month, you also get a £40 BT reward card (effectively a pre-paid Mastercard) and a £100 M&S voucher.

Not bothered about speeds and just want to get your package as cheap as you can, Onestream is the way to go again. At £13.99 a month for speeds of 11Mb, Onestream has the cheapest internet available.