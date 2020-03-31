You can buy a new Sony 4K TV now, as first 2020 models hit the market

Sony doesn’t offer as many LCD sets as, say, Samsung – the world’s largest TV maker – but there’s still a smattering of LCD TVs here to get your eyes on, with the cheapest (X70) starting at just £599 for the 43-inch model.

The XH81 and XH80 are the more notable sets here, complete with Google Assistant / Alexa compatibility and a souped-up 4K HDR Processor X1. They don't quite have the processing chops of Sony’s higher-end OLED TVs, but still offer 4K resolution and support for the dynamic Dolby Vision HDR format. There’s support for Dolby Atmos audio, too.

These sets both come with the Google Play Store and Chromecast built-in as well, meaning you’ll have a range of streaming apps from Netflix to Disney Plus – though not Amazon Prime Video, sadly.

Just give me the prices, already!

The XH81 starts at £699 for the 43-inch model, and is available in 49, 55, and 65-inch models too. The XH80 starts at £649 for the 43-inch TV size, and is available in 49, 55, 65, 75, and 85-inch sizes. 55-inch and larger models will come with a more advanced X-Balanced speaker system too (for both ranges).

The X70 will offer a step down in terms of picture quality and smart features – with a more basic “no frills” smart platform, though still with Netflix, YouTube, and an internet browser to use. It’s available in 43, 49, 55, and 65-inch sizes.