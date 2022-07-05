Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops launched in China

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi 12S Ultra stole all the limelight yesterday, but the Xiaomi 12S series was not all that was launched in the event. Xiaomi also unveiled Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi Book Pro laptops in the event.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi Band 7 Pro joins Xiaomi's much acclaimed Xiaomi Band series of smart bands. And it comes as the Pro version of Xiaomi Band 7 that was launched earlier in May.

The Pro model walks on a thin line between smart band and a smart watch, as it has a large 1.67-inch AMOLED display. Which is even bigger than Huawei Band 6 or Redmi Smart Band 7 Pro.

Not just the size, Band 7 Pro boasts a pixel density of 326ppi, which confers to Apple's "retina" standards. The display is of 280 x 456 pixels resolution. Not only that, the band comes with ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustment. And always on display is available as well

Another major advantage Band 7 Pro has over Band 7 is the standalone GPS it has built in.

The band is available in two colours, light gold and black, and it comes with a variety of strap colours.

There are 180 new watch faces available for the Pro band. And in terms of fitness features, it comes with 117 exercise modes. And it has all-day heart rate tracking, blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, step counting, calorie counting and more

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will last up to 12 days on a single charge with its 235mAh battery. It features a 5ATM water resistant design too.

The band is priced at CNY 399 (Rs. 4,700 approximately) in China. We can expect the band to launch in India in a year or so going by Xiaomi's track record.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi launched two laptops in China, Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED and Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED. Both the laptops come with similar features other than the displays and battery size.

The Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED display. The display supports Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. This display also supports Dolby Vision.

Talking about the specifications, the high-end variants of Book Pro 16 OLED and Book Pro 14 OLED both are powered by Intel Core i7 1260P CPU, and has a dedicated graphics card of Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. Both the laptops come in 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage configuration.

Book Pro 16 has a battery of 70Wh and charges at 100W. Book Pro 14 comes with a 56Wh battery and it also charges at 100W.

Coming to the prices, Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED starts from CNY 6,499 while Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED starts from CNY 5,899.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 OLED Core i5-1240P CPU CNY 6,499 (~Rs 76,600) Core i7-1260P CPU + RTX 2050 GPU CNY 8,499 (~Rs 1,00,200)

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 OLED Core i5-1240 CPU CNY 5,899 (approx. Rs 69,500) Core i5-1240P CPU + MX 550 GPU CNY 6,499 (approx. Rs 76,600) Core i7-1260P CPU + RTX 2050 GPU CNY 7,999 (approx. Rs 94,300)

As for the availability of the laptops, it is launched in China only now. The company didn't mention the global availability of the laptops.