Huawei Band 6 launched in India: 1.47-inch display, 2-week battery and more

Even after scaling back its smartphone business, Huawei continues to operate in the connected devices market of India. The latest addition is the Huawei Band 6, an affordable fitness tracker.
The Huawei Band 6 is the company’s latest wearable device that was unveiled globally a few weeks ago. In India, it will be sold on Amazon for a price of Rs 4,490 — much lower than the global pricing of £60 (which converts to about Rs 6,200). Notably, the fitness tracker has not on sale yet, neither has the availability been mentioned, so you might have to wait for a few days to buy one.
Huawei Band 6 features and specs
Similar to its predecessor, the Huawei Band 6 opts for a tall display that spans 1.47-inches across and has a resolution of 194 x 368. The OLE screen supports touch inputs for navigation along with a physical button on the side. The entire body weighs just about 18g and is 5ATM IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.
On the fitness front, the Huawei Band 6 has a total of 96 sports tracking modes along with scientific guidance via TruSupport. There’s also heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, etc.
Similar to the rings on an Apple Watch, the Huawei Band 6 shows real-time progress on three daily activity goals: sleep, hours active, and moderate-to-high intensity activity.
As a smartwatch, the Huawei Band 6 can show notifications, control media playback, act as a camera shutter and more. It has a claimed battery life of two weeks, which is on the higher side. There’s no in-built GPS, so users will need to carry their phones along to record runs.
If you’re in the market for something similar but cheaper, consider the Honor Band 6 which goes for Rs 3,999 on Flipkart.
