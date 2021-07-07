Huawei Band 6 launched in India: 1.47-inch display, 2-week battery and more

Even after scaling back its smartphone business, Huawei continues to operate in the connected devices market of India. The latest addition is the Huawei Band 6 , an affordable fitness tracker.

The Huawei Band 6 is the company’s latest wearable device that was unveiled globally a few weeks ago. In India, it will be sold on Amazon for a price of Rs 4,490 — much lower than the global pricing of £60 (which converts to about Rs 6,200). Notably, the fitness tracker has not on sale yet, neither has the availability been mentioned, so you might have to wait for a few days to buy one.

Huawei Band 6 features and specs

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Huawei) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Future)

Similar to its predecessor, the Huawei Band 6 opts for a tall display that spans 1.47-inches across and has a resolution of 194 x 368. The OLE screen supports touch inputs for navigation along with a physical button on the side. The entire body weighs just about 18g and is 5ATM IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

On the fitness front, the Huawei Band 6 has a total of 96 sports tracking modes along with scientific guidance via TruSupport. There’s also heart-rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, etc.

Similar to the rings on an Apple Watch, the Huawei Band 6 shows real-time progress on three daily activity goals: sleep, hours active, and moderate-to-high intensity activity.

As a smartwatch, the Huawei Band 6 can show notifications, control media playback, act as a camera shutter and more. It has a claimed battery life of two weeks, which is on the higher side. There’s no in-built GPS, so users will need to carry their phones along to record runs.

If you’re in the market for something similar but cheaper, consider the Honor Band 6 which goes for Rs 3,999 on Flipkart .