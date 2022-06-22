Xiaomi’s new cheap fitness tracker comes with a bigger display and 14-day long battery

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s Mi Bands are one of the most sold cheap fitness trackers globally. The company has now introduced its latest Mi Band 7 in the global markets as Mi Smart Band 7 after being first unveiled in China a month back.

The new budget fitness tracker comes with a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen. Apart from the marginally bigger display the Mi Smart Band 7 comes with an updated UI and the company says that the new tracker offers 25 per cent improved performance over the predecessor.

The Mi Smart Band 7 has been priced at €49.9 which translates to US$ 52.4 or Rs. 4,100 approximately and will be made available via Xiaomi’s official channels soon. By default, the band ships with a black-coloured strap, however, the company has also introduced straps in Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Pink, Neon Green, Neon Orange, Khaki Green and Khaki Blue colours.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As per Xiaomi, the Mi Smart Band 7 comes with the capability to track 110 sports modes which also includes three new modes - measure training load, recovery duration, and training effect. The band is able to auto-track five different common workout modes - outdoor running, walking, treadmill, rowing machine, and elliptical.

Among the regular features, the new tracker comes with sleep tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, step counter, SpO2 monitor and calorie tracking. It also comes with female health tracking features inbuilt.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Mi Smart Band 7 is water-resistant up to 5ATM which means you can wear it while jogging during rains or even while swimming. To help personalise the band, Xiaomi is offering 100+ band faces and also comes with an Always-on Display mode to offer you details at a glance.

It also allows users to control music, remote camera shutter release, quick reply to messages and incoming call alerts. The company hasn’t revealed if the Mi Smart Band 7 comes with NFC and voice assistant, however, looking at the predecessors, the company might introduce another version sometime later that comes with the ability to make contactless payments.

A 180 mAh battery powers the tracker and according to Xiaomi this band can run for up to 14 days. The band can be charged fully in just two hours.