Xiaomi to roll out Mi Band 7 alongside Redmi Note 11T series on May 24

Xiaomi is hosting a launch event on May 24 for the Redmi Note 11T series rollout in China. A report by GSM Arena suggests that the company will also launch the Mi band 7 alongside the Redmi Note 11T series.

The teaser of the smartwatch has been posted online on Weibo which gives us a basic idea of what we can expect in terms of design. It is quite clear that the Mi Band 7 is also going to have a pill-shaped design with a 1.62-inch AMOLED display. At this time, Xiaomi is offering a larger screen as compared to the Mi Band 6 which had a 1.56-inch screen.

The teaser of the smart band also confirms the existence of NFC which is going to be a market-dependent feature of course. Other things which we can get to see in the device are a steps counter, multiple watch faces, various colour options, etc.

The watch will likely get features like music control, weather applications, alarm, SpO2 monitor, and heart rate sensor. Leaks and rumors have it that the upcoming Xiaomi offering will get in-built GPS along with Power Saving mode.

As for the pricing of the product, the Mi band 6 is available in the Indian market for a price of Rs 3,499. We can expect that the Mi Band 7 will be priced in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000. There is no word regarding the launch of the smart band in the Indian market. Expectations are that it will reach the Indian market by the month of June.

What's the competition?

Xiaomi's latest band, Mi Band 7, is going to face tough competition in the Indian market from Oppo Smart Band, Fastrack Reflex 3.0 activity tracker, and more.

These fitness bands are available at a price below Rs 3,000 and offer all the necessary specifications. We can say that Mi Band 7 could outclass the competition with a new set of features and a better interface.

