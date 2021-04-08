Xbox Series X 1TB Storage Expansion Card is down to its lowest ever price

If you've been waiting for a Xbox Series X storage deal, Currys has slashed the price of the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card to just £179.99 – that's a saving of £40 on the usual £219.99 asking price. (Not in the UK? Scroll down to see the best Storage Expansion Card deals where you are.)

You might be running low on storage space on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and if that's the case, the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card is a simple plug and play solution that slots into the back of either next-gen console.

The Xbox Series X comes with 802GB of usable storage, while the Xbox Series S only includes 364GB.

The Expansion Card matches the specs of the internal drive found in the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, which means you can play and store your Xbox Series X/S optimized games on it. You can also use it to take your games with you on the go, or if you switch between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the same household.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card deal:

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X/S: £219.99 £179.99 at Currys

Save £40 on the Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at Currys. This is the lowest price we've seen, with 18% off the usual asking price of £219.99. If you're running low on space, this is a great opportunity to expand your storage for less. View Deal

While you can add an external drive to both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you can only store Xbox Series X/S optimized titles, not play them. To play titles, you'll have to transfer them back over to the internal drive, which might not be possible depending on how many games you have installed.

More Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card deals

Not in the UK? Check out all the best Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card deals for your area below.