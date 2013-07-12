TechRadar's Deals of the Week: £200 off premium headphones

Hip-hop fans take note, the RZA Chambers headphones from WeSC are now on offer over at Amazon for a reduced price of only £49.99, a saving of £200 on the MSRP, or 80 per cent for you percentage nuts out there.
The headphones come with active noise cancellation, adjustable headband, a snazzy LED equalizer and easy-to-use on/off switch. They also come with a remote control, allowing you to control the volume and answer calls from supported devices.
Editor Dan Grabham says: "These headphones feature active noise cancellation so they'll be great for use on a plane, train or another place where noise gets in the way of listening to your music. They'll also adjust to the shape of your head whatever its size or shape thanks to the adjustable headband, while cushioned earphones add to the comfort."
Another good deal we thought was worth a mention this week is a saving of £100 on the 4TB Hitachi Touro Desktop Hard drive, now only £143.49. The 4TB capacity should provide enough storage to back up all your music, video and pictures, as well as your whole OS to boot.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 8-inch Tablet | Was: £339.99 Now: £295.00 | Amazon
Screens
- Panasonic Viera 50-inch LED TV | Was: £799.00 Now: £529.00 | Currys
- Sharp 90-inch 3D Full HD 1080p Smart LED TV with Freeview-HD | Was: £11,999.99 Now: £10,999.00 | SonicDirect
- Samsung 20-inch LED Monitor | Was: £94.99 Now: £59.97 | Currys
- Bush 32-inch HD Ready Freeview LED TV | Was: £229.99 Now: £169.99 | Argos
- Digihome 32-inch HD Ready 3D LED TV - including 4 x Glasses | £189.99 | Argos
Components
- Hitachi Touro Desk 4TB External Hard Drive | Was: £245.00 Now: £143.49 | Amazon
- Sapphire HD 7850 OC Edition 2GB Graphics Card + FREE Never Settle Reloaded download coupon | Was: £155.04 Now: £136.98 | Ebuyer
- Patriot 8GB Xporter Pulse Flash Drive | £3.99 | Ebuyer
- Corsair Flash Survivor USB 3.0 64GB flash drive | Was: £60.77 Now: £43.99 | Ebuyer
- Seagate 2TB Barracuda Internal Hard Drive | Was: £74.99 Now: £62.99 | Ebuyer
- AMD FX-8320 3.5GHz Socket Retail Boxed Processor | Was: £131.34 Now: £115.98 | Ebuyer
- TP-LINK 5-Port Desktop Gigabit Ethernet Switch | £11.94 | Dabs via Ebay
Mobile Phones
- Samsung Galaxy S2 16GB Sim Free Smartphone | £249.00 | Amazon
- HTC Windows Phone 8X | Was: £349.99 Now: £219.99 | Expansys
- Apple iPhone 5 16GB Black Locked to Orange / T-Mobile / EE | Was: £530 Now: £388.44 | Amazon
- HTC One on O2 | £22/month, £80 phone | e2save
Laptops
- Toshiba Satellite Laptop | Was: £463.49 Now: £379.98 | Ebuyer
Digital Cameras
- Canon EOS M Compact System Camera | Was: £449.99 Now: £406.61 | Avides vis Amazon
- Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ200 Bridge Camera with FREE the Lowepro TLZ10 Camera Case worth £29.95 | £399.95 | John Lewis
Audio
- WeSC Chambers by RZA Premium Headphones | Was: £249.99 Now: £49.99 | Amazon
- Apple iPod touch 64GB 5th Generation - Blue (Latest Model - Launched Sept 2012) | Was: £329.00 Now: £250.97 | Amazon
- SoundMAGIC E10 Earphones | Was: £34.99 Now: £28.25 | Amazon
- JVC USB/CD Car Receiver with Dual Aux | Was: £199.99 Now: £90.00 | Halfords
- iWantit Wireless Speaker System - Black | Was: £89.99 Now: £39.99 | Currys
Gaming
- Streetfighter vs Tekken Fightstick Pro Cross (Xbox 360) | £59.99 | Argos
- Call of Duty - Ghosts (PS3) | £40.00 | Tesco
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 (Nintendo Wii U) | £18.00 | Asda (Now out of stock)
- Tales of Xillia (PS3 Pre-order) | Was: £49.99 Now: £33.99 | Tesco
- Killzone Mercenary (PS Vita Pre-order) | Was: £39.99 Now: £30.00 | Tesco
- Red Dead Redemption - Game of the Year Edition (PS3) | Was: £49.99 Now: £14.00 | Amazon
- BioShock Infinite (PC) | Was: £39.99 Now: £18.00 | Amazon
- Beyond: Two Souls - Special Edition (PS3) | £37.99 | Tesco
iOS Apps
- Wide Split Lens | Was: £0.69 Now: Free | iTunes
- RAVENMARK: Scourge of Estellion | Was: £6.99 Now: £2.99 | iTunes
- Air Penguin | Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- iPlayAll | Was: £2.99 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- LEDit the LED banner app | Now: £0.69 | iTunes
- Pyramids 3D | Now: £9.99 | iTunes
- GDrive Exporter for Google Drive | Was: £2.49 Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- iFiles | Now: £2.49 | iTunes
Android Apps
- Remote for iTunes DJ & UpNext | £1.59 | Google Play
- InstaCamera Pro | £0.63 | Google Play
- Angry Words (Ad free) | £0.69 | Google Play
- Bombcats: Special Edition | £1.49 | Google Play
- WiFi Mouse Pro | £1.99 | Google Play
- DJ PRO | £2.99 | Google Play
Miscellaneous
- Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - The Full Journey [DVD] | £57.74 | Amazon
- Fast and Furious 6 - DVD Pre-order | £10.00 | Asda
- Casio Men's Solar Powered Radio Controlled Combi Bracelet Watch ECW-M300EDB-1AER | Was: £275.00 Now: £197.00 | Amazon
As ever, if you spot a deal you think people should know about then let us know in the comments.