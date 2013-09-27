TechRadar's Deals of the Week: save 33% on a 2TB external hard drive

This 2TB external drive is ideal for backing up your files

Welcome, deal fans, to TechRadar's Deals of the Week. This week we've uncovered another top selection of tech bargains with our highlight being the WD Elements 2TB External Desktop Hard Drive for just £70.07, which is a saving of 33%.

With plug and play simplicity and the quality you'd expect from WD, this 2TB USB drive is a perfect way to back up your photos and other important documents.

For more top deals, scroll down and let the money-saving words go quietly into your eyes.

Storage

Computer accessories

Miscellaneous

Garmin Forerunner 110 GPS Enabled Unisex Sports Watch | Was: £149.99 Now: £89.95 | Amazon

Wenger Patriot Roller 2 Piece Business Travel Set | Was: £129.99 Now: £74.99 | Amazon

Printers

Audio

Samsung Bluetooth Stereo Headset | Was: £39.99 Now: £27.46 | Amazon

DVD

Tablets

Laptops/desktops

Cases

Screens

LG 50-inch Plasma Full HD 1080p 3D Smart TV - with 3 month Sky Movies Pass & 3 Sky Sports day passes for NOW TV | Now: £449.00 | John Lewis

Samsung UE32F6100 3D LED Television | Was: £419.00 Now: £335.00 | 365 Electrical

iOS Apps

Learn Spanish - Brainscape | Was: £13.49 Now: Free | iTunes

PicPlayPost | Now: £1.49 | iTunes

Facetune for iPad | Now: £2.49 | iTunes

Android Apps