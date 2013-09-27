TechRadar's Deals of the Week: save 33% on a 2TB external hard drive

Welcome, deal fans, to TechRadar's Deals of the Week. This week we've uncovered another top selection of tech bargains with our highlight being the WD Elements 2TB External Desktop Hard Drive for just £70.07, which is a saving of 33%.
With plug and play simplicity and the quality you'd expect from WD, this 2TB USB drive is a perfect way to back up your photos and other important documents.
For more top deals, scroll down and let the money-saving words go quietly into your eyes.
Storage
- WD Elements 2TB External Desktop Hard Drive - Black | Was: £103.99 Now: £70.07 | Amazon
- Samsung 840 EVO 120GB 2.5 inch Basic SATA Solid State Drive | Was: £86.99 Now: £73.99 | Amazon
Computer accessories
- TP Link Multi-Streaming Powerline Starter Kit with AC Pass Through | Was: £59.76 Now: £37.09 | Amazon
- Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 | Was: £29.99 Now: £15.99 | Amazon
Miscellaneous
- Garmin Forerunner 110 GPS Enabled Unisex Sports Watch | Was: £149.99 Now: £89.95 | Amazon
- Anker Astro Mini 3000mAh Ultra-Compact Lipstick-Sized External Battery Charger | Was: £49.99 Now: £10 | Amazon
- Anker® Astro3E Mobile Battery Pack 10000mAh | Was: £74.99 Now: 25.99 | Amazon
- Wenger Patriot Roller 2 Piece Business Travel Set | Was: £129.99 Now: £74.99 | Amazon
Printers
- HP Deskjet 3055A e-All-in-One Printer | Now: £39.50 | Tesco
- HP Photosmart 5520 e-All-in-One Printer | Was: £96.99 Now: £67.45 | Amazon
Audio
- Apple iPod classic 160GB - Silver - 6th Generation | Now: £152.00 | Amazon
- Samsung Bluetooth Stereo Headset | Was: £39.99 Now: £27.46 | Amazon
DVD
- The Matrix/Matrix Reloaded/Matrix Revolutions (Blu-ray Boxset) | Was: £20.00 Now: £6.99 | Zavvi
Tablets
- Google Nexus 7 7-inch Tablet (2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC) | Was: £199.00 Now: £179.00 | Amazon
Laptops/desktops
- Toshiba LX830-137 23" 4GB Windows 8 Touchscreen All-in-One PC | Was: £799.98 Now: £529.97 | CCOnline
- Asus X502CA 15.6" 4GB 320GB Core i3 Laptop | Was: £399.98 Now: £309.97 | CCOnline
Cases
- Tech21 D3O Impact Snap Case with Cover for iPad Mini - Black | Was: £34.99 Now: £20.99 | Amazon
- Griffin Survivor Military Tested Case for iPhone 5 - Red/Black | Was: £34.99 Now: £13.70 | Amazon
- Griffin Protector Case for iPhone 5 - Black | Was: £14.99 Now: £6.30 | Amazon
- Case Mate Tough Case for Apple iPhone 5 - Black | Was: £29.99 Now: £13.90 | Amazon
- Griffin GB02480 Survivor Military Duty Case with Stand for New iPad & iPad 2 | Was: £54.99 Now: £35.30 | Amazon
Screens
- LG 50-inch Plasma Full HD 1080p 3D Smart TV - with 3 month Sky Movies Pass & 3 Sky Sports day passes for NOW TV | Now: £449.00 | John Lewis
- Samsung UE32F6100 3D LED Television | Was: £419.00 Now: £335.00 | 365 Electrical
iOS Apps
- Learn Spanish - Brainscape | Was: £13.49 Now: Free | iTunes
- PicPlayPost | Now: £1.49 | iTunes
- Facetune for iPad | Now: £2.49 | iTunes
Android Apps
- BusyBox Pro | Now: £1.12 | Google Play
- Smart IR Remote - Samsung/HTC | Now: £3.13 | Google Play