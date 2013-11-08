TechRadar's Deals of the Week: save 25% on a Wacom graphics tablet!

We're back once again like the renegade master with another selection of great tech deals to save you some cash!

Our favourite deal this week is this Wacom Bamboo Pen Graphics Tablet for just £35.99 down from £50. That's a saving of over 25%.

Bamboo tablets are a great help for navigating your computer - whether you're moving your cursor across the screen, opening and closing files and folders, or working in common software applications. They combine pen and multi-touch in one tablet, allowing you to alternate between the pen and gestures on the tablet surface.

Elsewhere, of course, we have the usual plethora of superb deals on USB drives, computer accessories, games and gifts so check them out and pick up a bargain today!

Computer Accessories

Wacom Bamboo Pen Graphics Tablet | Was: 50.06 Now: £35.99 | Amazon

Kindle PowerFast Charger for Accelerated Charging | Was: £17.99 Now: £12.99 | Amazon

Software

Propellerhead Reason Essentials | Was: £229.00 Now: £59.99 | Amazon

Hard Drives

Samsung 3TB D3 Station External Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £104.99 Now: £83.98 | Amazon

Samsung 840 EVO 120GB SATA SSD Solid State Drive | Now: £69.99 | Moby Memory

Memory Cards & Flash Drives

Integral 16GB Fusion USB 3 Flash Drive | Now: £9.99 | Amazon

Samsung 32GB Micro SDHC Class 10 UHS-1 Memory Card - sale ends tonight! | Was: £29.99 Now: £16.10 | Amazon

Audio

AVES Aqua Portable Bluetooth Speaker - w/ Noise-reduction Mic Handsfree Phone Kit in Black | Was: £59.99 Now: £16.48 | Amazon

Beyerdynamic DTX910 Performance Headphones | Was: £84.99 Now: £60.82 | Amazon

Gear4 GP08inc Noise Cancellation In Ear Headphones | Was: £39.99 Now: £28.03 | Amazon

Gaming

Metal Gear Solid Ground Zeroes PS3 | Was: £29.99 Now: £23.86 | ShopTo

Razer Starcraft II Zerg Messenger Bag | Was: £59.99 Now: £14.99 | Zavvi

Gifts and Fun

Kymera Magic Wand Remote Control | Was: £49.95 Now: £43.19 | Amazon

DVD/Blu-ray

Sony DVP-SR760H Upscaling DVD Player | Now: £34.95 | John Lewis

Cases

Crumpler Giordano Special 80 Dark Navy Silver Neoprene Case for iPhone 4S | Now: £6.99 | Amazon

Miscellaneous

WD Western Digital TV Play Streaming Media Player | Was: £65.00 Now: £39.96 | Dabs Outlet via Ebay

Motorola MBP16 Digital Audio Monitor with LCD Display | Was: £49.99 Now: £23.77 | Amazon

iOS Apps

TuneIn Radio Pro | Was: £4.99 Now: £0.69 | iTunes

Android Apps

Daily Workouts | Now: £1.86 | Goggle Play