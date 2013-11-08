Trending

TechRadar's Deals of the Week: save 25% on a Wacom graphics tablet!

By World of tech  

Snaffle a bargain this weekend!

We're back once again like the renegade master with another selection of great tech deals to save you some cash!

Our favourite deal this week is this Wacom Bamboo Pen Graphics Tablet for just £35.99 down from £50. That's a saving of over 25%.

Bamboo tablets are a great help for navigating your computer - whether you're moving your cursor across the screen, opening and closing files and folders, or working in common software applications. They combine pen and multi-touch in one tablet, allowing you to alternate between the pen and gestures on the tablet surface.

Elsewhere, of course, we have the usual plethora of superb deals on USB drives, computer accessories, games and gifts so check them out and pick up a bargain today!

Computer Accessories

Software

Hard Drives

Memory Cards & Flash Drives

Audio

Gaming

Gifts and Fun

DVD/Blu-ray

Cases

Miscellaneous

iOS Apps

Android Apps

See more World of tech news