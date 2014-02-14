TechRadar's Deals of the Week: Samsung ST150F Smart Camera for £63

If you're looking for a digital camera that's a step up from your smart phone but just as convenient (and won't break the bank) then check out the Samsung ST150F Smart Camera over at Amazon. It's Wi-Fi enabled so you can instantly connect to a network and share your photos to your mobile, desktop or cloud service, allowing you to lose all those pesky cables.
It also has a 5x optical zoom and lets you take 16.2MP pictures - a real bargain at just £62.99. You may want to consider picking up a memory card as well as the internal storage is fairly small, but you can pick one of those up for well under a tenner.
And if that's not quite what you're after this week, check out all our other great deals below.
Tablet
- Kobo Arc 7" Tablet 64GB - Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean), Wi-Fi, 1.5GgHz dual core - save £20! | Was: £99 Now: £78.99 | Amazon
Storage
- Seagate STCA4000200 4TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive | Was: £221.25 Now: £119.99 | Amazon
- Lexar 32GB 100MB/s JumpDrive S23 USB 3.0 Flash Drive Memory Stick | Now: £12.91 | Amazon
- Kingston 32GB Micro SD | Now: £13.79 | Mymemory
Battery Packs
- Powerocks Portable Battery Charger For iPhone 2800mAh Silver by Cleverboxes | Was: £26 Now: £10 | Tesco
- Anker® Astro E4 13000mAh Portable Battery | Was: £99.99 Now: £29.99 | Amazon
- Anker® Astro Mini 3000mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Battery | Was: £39.99 Now: £13.99 | Amazon
Mobile Phones
- Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Official Extra Battery Kit | Was: £29.99 Now: £23.99 | Handtec
- Sony Xperia Z UK SIM Free Smartphone | Was: £549.99 Now: £279.00 | Amazon
- Tesco Mobile Nokia Lumia 920 Black | Was: £255.00 Now: £169.00 | Tesco
Miscellaneous
- LG AN-VC500 Smart TV Camera | Now: £49.99 | Amazon
- Garmin nuvi 2547LM 5 inch Sat Nav with Western Europe Maps and Free Lifetime Map Updates | Was: £149.99 Now: £104.77 | Amazon
- HP ProLiant G7 N54L 2.2GHz MicroServer - £100 Cashback | Was: £199.92 Now: £99.92 | Ebuyer
Digital Camera
- Nikon Coolpix L27 | Was: £49.99 Now: £39.99 | Sainsburys
- Canon Powershot SX170 | Was: £179.99 Now: £89.99 | Argos
- Samsung ST150F Smart Camera 2.0 with Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity - White (16.2MP, 5x Zoom, F2.5 Bright Lens) | Was: £149.99 Now: 62.99 | Amazon
Gaming
- Battlefield 4 (Xbox 360 & PS3) | Was: £44.99 Now: £21.99 | Game
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist Upper Echelon Edition (PS3 & Xbox 360) | Was: £29.99 Now: £13.99 | Game
- Wipeout 2048 (PS Vita) | Was: £14.49 Now: £9.99 | Game
- Tritton PS4 KAMA Headset - Black | Was: £24.99 Now: £16.99 | Game
- Goat Simulator (Pre-order) | Now: £6.26 | Steam
- Genius TRIO RACER F1 Racing Wheel | Was: 39.99 Now: 27.99 | Amazon
- Roxio Game Capture HD PRO Supports Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3 and PC Game Capture | Was: £89.99 Now: £69.99 | Ebuyer
DVD/Blu-ray
- Man of Steel [Blu-ray 3D + Blu-ray + UV Copy] [2013] [Region Free] | Now: £10.00 | Amazon
- SAW 1-7 Box Set - UNRATED LIMITED EDITION - The Complete Collection[Blu-Ray] [import] | Now: £22.99 | Amazon
- Werner Herzog Collection (7-disc Blu-ray Box Set) | Now: £49.81 | Amazon
Audio
- Amethyst 'The Mini Block' Bluetooth Portable Speaker | Was: £59.99 Now: £44.99 | Amazon
- HMDX HX-P230BLA-EU Jam Wireless Portable Speaker | Was: £39.99 Now: £18.78 | Amazon
- 24W RMS 2.0 Channel Wooden Speaker Home Hifi System | Now: £29.99 | Amazon
- Sony MDR-XB30EX In-Ear Headphones | Was: £39.99 Now: £19.99 | Argos
Screens
- LG 22MN43D 21.5" LCD TV | Was: £129.99 Now: £99.99 | Asda
- LG 42LN540V 42-inch Widescreen 1080p Full HD LED TV | Was: £449.00 Now: £349.00 | Amazon
Peripherals
- Logitech MediaBoard Pro Wireless Keyboard / Touchpad Mouse Bluetooth | Now: £22.43 | Scan
Components
- Palit GeForce GTX 650 Ti | Now: £86.98 | Dabs
- Crucial CT480M500SSD1 2.5-inch 480GB M500 | Now: £198.39 | Amazon
- Palit GeForce GTX 650 Ti | Now: £86.98 | Dabs
- Crucial CT480M500SSD1 2.5-inch 480GB M500 | Now: £198.39 | Amazon