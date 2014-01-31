TechRadar's Deals of the Week: JBL speaker dock for only £24.50

This week our pick of the best deals around is this sleek and stylish JBL On Stage Micro III White Speaker Dock. A stalwart in audio manufacturing, JBL really know their stuff and right now you can pick one of these docks up for only £24.50, saving over 50% on the RRP of £50. Its unique JBL Weave design is eye-catching but compact and lightweight enough to fit pretty much anywhere and it comes with USB/audio-in connections, a mains adapter and even a small IR remote. Hard to argue with that for the price.

Another deal that's caught our eye this week is this BT Broadband Extender Kit for only £22.99 over at Amazon. Many of us opt for superfast broadband but you'd be surprised how much signal is lost from your wireless router over even just a few metres. These little bad boys allow you to get a stronger, wired connection to your router without drilling any holes or running long cables around your home. Great for getting the most out of your smart TV or streaming box.

And if neither of those fit the bill, have a look at the selection below and find a deal that's right for you.

Audio

Iluv ISP145RED Bluetooth Mini Speaker Red | Was: £25.00 Now: £12.50 | Tesco

JBL On Stage Micro III White Speaker Dock | Was: £50.00 Now: £24.50 | Tesco

JBL On Tour Mini Speaker White | Was: £19.50 Now: £7.28 | Tesco

Projector

Acer K10 DLP Pico Projector | Was: £219.00 Now: £84 | Tesco

Storage

Computer Accessories

Lynsys Smart Wireless Cable Router | Was: £129.99 Now: £79.99 | PCWorld

Screens

Samsung UE40F6100 40 Inch Full HD Freeview HD 3D LEDTV | Was: £579.99 Now: £499.99 | Argos

Digital Camera

Gaming

Tablet

Miscellaneous

ROKU 1 HD Digital Media Streamer | Was: £59.00 Now: £39.00 | Tesco

Binatone Solas 1505 Triple cordless telephone | Was: £40 Now: £24.00 | Tesco

Printers

Canon Pixma MG3250 Printer | Was: £49.99 Now: £39.00 | Currys

Cases

Speck Fit Folio iPad Case Freshblossom Coral | Was: £30.00 Now: £12.00 | Tesco

Apps