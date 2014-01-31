TechRadar's Deals of the Week: JBL speaker dock for only £24.50

This week our pick of the best deals around is this sleek and stylish JBL On Stage Micro III White Speaker Dock. A stalwart in audio manufacturing, JBL really know their stuff and right now you can pick one of these docks up for only £24.50, saving over 50% on the RRP of £50. Its unique JBL Weave design is eye-catching but compact and lightweight enough to fit pretty much anywhere and it comes with USB/audio-in connections, a mains adapter and even a small IR remote. Hard to argue with that for the price.
Another deal that's caught our eye this week is this BT Broadband Extender Kit for only £22.99 over at Amazon. Many of us opt for superfast broadband but you'd be surprised how much signal is lost from your wireless router over even just a few metres. These little bad boys allow you to get a stronger, wired connection to your router without drilling any holes or running long cables around your home. Great for getting the most out of your smart TV or streaming box.
And if neither of those fit the bill, have a look at the selection below and find a deal that's right for you.
Audio
- Iluv ISP145RED Bluetooth Mini Speaker Red | Was: £25.00 Now: £12.50 | Tesco
- Logitech UE 4000 Headphones - Black | Was: £79.99 Now: £34.99 | Amazon
- Creative D80 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker System (Blue) for iPhone and Android and MP3 Players with Bluetooth | Was: £39.99 Now: £28.29 | Amazon
- JBL On Stage Micro III White Speaker Dock | Was: £50.00 Now: £24.50 | Tesco
- JBL On Tour Mini Speaker White | Was: £19.50 Now: £7.28 | Tesco
Projector
- Acer K10 DLP Pico Projector | Was: £219.00 Now: £84 | Tesco
Storage
- Verbatim 43942 32GB Netbook USB 2.0 Flash Drive | Now: £13.31 | Amazon
- Transcend 1TB 2.5 inch USB 3.0 Military-Grade Shock Resistance Portable External Hard Drive | Was: £119.99 Now: £49.99 | Amazon
Computer Accessories
- Sony VAIO Bluetooth Wireless Laser Mouse - Black | Was: 49.97 Now: £13.99 | Tesco
- Lynsys Smart Wireless Cable Router | Was: £129.99 Now: £79.99 | PCWorld
- Belkin F5L001 Cooling Stand up to 11" Laptops - Black | Was: £15 Now: £6.00 | Tesco
Screens
- Samsung UE40F6100 40 Inch Full HD Freeview HD 3D LEDTV | Was: £579.99 Now: £499.99 | Argos
Digital Camera
- JVC Everio GZ-VX715BEK Camcorder, HD, 3-inch LCD touch screen & Wi-Fi | Was: £229.00 Now: £120.00 | Tesco
- Nikon D5200 SLR Camera Body Only Black 24.1MP | Was: £599 Now: £399 | Tesco
Gaming
- Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed Special Edition WII U | Was: £39.99 Now: £13.85 | ShopTo
- Gran Turismo 6 (PS3) | Now: £24.99 | Amazon
- Batman: Arkham Origins (Pre-order DLC) Wii U | Was: £30.00 Now: £19.99 | Zavvi
Tablet
- LeapFrog Leapster GS Explorer Learning Tablet, Pink | Was: £42.00 Now: £24.00 | Tesco
Miscellaneous
- ROKU 1 HD Digital Media Streamer | Was: £59.00 Now: £39.00 | Tesco
- T-Mobile Huawei E5332 Mobile Broadband WiFi Pay as You Go | Was: £30 Now: £25.00 | Tesco
- AmazonBasics 2-Port USB Car Charger | Now: £6.99 | Amazon
- Binatone Solas 1505 Triple cordless telephone | Was: £40 Now: £24.00 | Tesco
Printers
- Canon Pixma MG3250 Printer | Was: £49.99 Now: £39.00 | Currys
Cases
- Black Case Logic QHDC-101 Hard Drive Case | Was: £12.99 Now: £8.54 | Amazon
- Belkin Verve Folio Standing Cover for Kindle Fire (will only fit Kindle Fire [Previous Generation]) | Was: £24.99 Now: £9.99 | Amazon
- Speck Fit Folio iPad Case Freshblossom Coral | Was: £30.00 Now: £12.00 | Tesco
- Sony LCSEJC3B.SYHEJC3B Soft Camera Case Black | Was: £39.97 Now: £9.79 | Tesco
Apps
- Amazon App Store Giveaway - 6 Apps worth £18 for FREE! | Was: £18.00 Now: Free | Amazon