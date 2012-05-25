T3 Awards nominations opened

The T3 Awards nominations for 2012 have finally been announced, with Apple, Samsung and Asus battling for your votes alongside the likes of controversial ubernerd Kim Dot Com and a host of ultrabooks.

The T3 Awards, run by TechRadar's publisher Future, have become a real fixture in the annual UK tech calendar with a glittering awards ceremony for the movers and shakers of tech.

The longlist phase allows the public to weed out the dull from the awesome and make key decisions as to what deserves 2012's prizes.

TechRadar will, once again, be part of the judging, where we will be casting our beady eyes over the tech that you have put forward.

Breathless

"We're really excited to announce this year's T3 Gadget Awards nominations," T3 online editor Kieran Alger told us.

"It's always a pleasure to be able to celebrate the brilliant new technology and innovation that we've seen launched in the past year.

T3

"Luckily we'll have the help of the tech lovers out there and with new ways to vote via Facebook and Twitter we're hoping this will be the biggest awards yet."

"As ever it's going to be tough to call with big battles in the key categories and Samsung, Apple and Asus sporting really strong contenders throughout.

As well as Megaupload founder Kim Dot Com's presence in the Gadget personality of the Year nominations the brilliant Raspberry Pi will be battling it out for Innovation of the Year.

But perhaps the hardest fought category will be in the Phone of the Year category – where we'll see the brand spanking new Samsung Galaxy S3 face off against the now ageing iPhone 4S and brilliant young upstart the HTC One X.

You can get involved and cast your vote at http://awards.t3.com/awards/vote/1