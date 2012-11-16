Microsoft SkyDrive gets Windows 8 and sync tools update

Microsoft's alternative to Dropbox has doubled its user base in the last six months due to the introduction of its sync apps in April 2012.

In a post on the official Inside SkyDrive blog Mike Torres, principal group program manager of SkyDrive apps at Microsoft, said, "While many of you have told us that you love being able to have everything in one place and access it from anywhere, you've also said that sometimes you want to be more selective with the files you sync to each device.

Adding "we're releasing an update to our sync apps that includes the ability to select what you sync along with the ability to share files and folders right from the Windows File Explorer," Torres added.

With the new release, users can now select which folders from SkyDrive are synced – making it easier to use SkyDrive with laptops or tablets with small drives – additionally you can choose specific sub-folders to sync, so you're not just limited to the primary SkyDrive folders.

Additionally Microsoft has released updates to the SkyDrive apps for Windows Phone 8, iOS and Android phones, which, Torres claims, will make it easier for users to access SkyDrive across multiple devices.