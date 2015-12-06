Gifts for Men: All the best gift ideas for men this Christmas

So you've decided to buy someone a gift! Congratulations, you are a generous and beautiful soul.

Let us reward you by shouldering some of the burden of gift selection. We have trawled the world of presents, gifts and general treats to find the best gifts for men so you don't have to.

To make this nice and easy we've broken the gifts down into categories. We've also separated them based on price. Yeah, it was loads of work, so don't forget to write us a thank-you note when you're basking in the glory of your amazing gift.

Choosing the perfect gifts for men

Our price ranges are sensible too, there are no £1000 presents here instead we've opted for gifts less that £25, £50, £100 and finally £200. We've worked tirelessly to make sure that each of these is something genuinely useful too. So there's no niche nonsense that's exciting on the day you open it, but just clutters up the house after.

We've selected products from loads of tech categories, as well as slightly less tech categories - like beauty - which still have some amazing products that will thrill the geek in your life. We've broken all this down into wearables, kitchen, beauty, photography, entertainment and phone and tablet. There are some proper bargains in here too, including some tablets and phones that cost way less than you'd think.

We're focusing here on men, but of course there's plenty of gifts in here that will appeal to anyone in your life. We also have a guide aimed at women, which offers another huge batch of ideas, so use both and you will surely become the master of giving.

You might think that £25 doesn't get you much in the world of tech. Well, wrong, because tech is now both affordable and awesome at the same time. From headphones that perform far better than you'd ever imagine, to bargains in DVD and games that will blow your mind.

Headphones & audio: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best headphone and audio gifts for men under £25

1. Sennheiser HD201 Closed Dynamic Stereo headphones

Simple, cheap and they sound great, you can't go wrong with these headphones. Perhaps not beautiful, but a solid purchase.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. YIMAN Wireless Sports Waterproof Headphones

You know that gym membership your gift recipient doesn't use? Well help him get back into shape with these bluetooth earphones.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Mpow Swift Bluetooth headphones

Cheap as chips, nice and discrete and feature Apt-X for the best quality sound over Bluetooth.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Neet B-BOX jnr Bluetooth speaker

Big bass, NFC to make Bluetooth pairing a breeze and the option to use Siri on an iPhone too - what more do you need? Oh right, and 8 hours battery.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. RHA MA450i Noise Isolating In Ear Earphones

RHA are a British headphone company that makes some great little products, these plucky headphones are a bargain and will deliver solid sound too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Gaming: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best gaming gifts for men under £25

1. VicTsing Gaming Mouse

Gaming mice can cost a lot of money, so if you're on a budget then the VicTsing is a great option for cut priced killing (virtually speaking, of course).

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Plantronics GameCom 388 headset

Gaming headsets can get costly - like a lot of gaming kit - so this Plantronics headset is ideal for anyone just starting on their gaming adventure.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

Microsoft's wireless game controllers have only one problem - batteries. So grab this rechargeable pack that will save you loads in AAs over the years.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. PlayStation Plus 3 Month Membership

Anyone with a Playsation will tell you need Plus. You get free games and online play and three months is a fantastic gift for the gamer in your life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Venom Xbox One Twin Charging Cradle

If you skip the official Microsoft merchandise then you can nab a real bargain, like this charging cradle with two rechargeable batteries for Xbox controllers.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Photography: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best camera and photography gifts for men under £25

1. Joby GorillaPod Original Tripod

Any photographer will tell you that the Joby is a handy little tripod. It wraps around things, can be used on a table and is small enough for a camera bag.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. SanDisk 32GB class 10 SD Card

It's not exciting, but anyone who takes photos will love you for more SD card storage. This card is super-fast and has loads of space too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Optech Utility Camera Strap

The absolute worst thing about carrying a camera is carrying it. So get the Optech sling and you'll find that process much less arduous.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

4. Mpow 3 in 1 Clip-On Fisheye Lens

Clip this on your iPhone and you'll be capturing some great angles on your iPhone that the built-in lens just can't do. You'll have a lot of fun with this one.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Camera Lens Coffee Mug

Photographers will love this coffee cup dressed up as a high-end lens. Ideal for the photography nut in your family.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Phone and tablet: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best phone and tablet gifts for men under £25

1. Anker iPhone 6s Screen Protector

Ever scratched a phone screen, or cracked one? It's one of the worst feelings in the world. So protect your iPhone 6S with this awesome and cheap protector.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Pure 60ml Screen Cleaner Kit

Don't use your t-shirt to clean your phone, grab one of these Pure cleaning kits and enjoy fingerprint free phone use for approximately 3 seconds before your hands mess it all up again.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Plinth stand

Perhaps the world's simplest idea, a small collapsable stand onto which you can place a phone, tablet or book. Pair with a bluetooth keyboard and get a mini workstation going!

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Anker Portable Charger

This little battery can recharge your phone at least once, perhaps twice, while you're away from power. Ideal for the modern smartphone with its six minute battery life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Griffin Survivor All Terrain Case

Hardly beautiful, but the Griffin Survivor is designed to keep your iPhone safe even if you drop it on concrete from the height of one person.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Wearables: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best wearable tech gifts for men under £25

1. The Friendly Swede Silicone Fasteners Wristband

For Fitbit owners these fasteners serve two purposes. Firstly, to keep your Fitbit band closed, to prevent loss, and second to make the whole thing colourful and personalised.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Apple Watch Stand

This little stand works with your Apple watch and its charging cable to keep everything in place by your bed, allowing the watch to act as a little clock and keeping it charged.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Xiaomi Mi Smartband

Activity trackers don't have to be expensive, and Chinese company Xiaomi has sold a million of these smartbands in China. It tracks steps, sleep and lasts a month on a charge.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Misfit Flash, Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker

Another sleep and activity tracker. The Misfit can show you your daily progress via LEDs and log calorie intake, steps and the app allows you to keep a photo record of your food.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

5. SmartLAB H Beat Heart Rate Monitor

Nice and simple way to measure your heart rate. Connects to a phone, via Bluetooth and can talk to apps like Runkeeper to measure your heart during exercise.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Computing: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best computing gifts for men under £25

1. Inateck 13.3 inch MacBook Air/Pro case

Keep your Macbook - or other 13-inch laptop - safe and sound when you travel around. Will keep dust out, and stop it getting scratched.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Samsung microSD memory card 64GB

For use mostly in phones that have a microSD socket, this can expand your ability to store photos and videos by a huge amount. Worth every penny.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Targus Ultraslim Laptop Chill mat

Keeps laptops from overheating by giving them a place to send their heat when on a table. This can stop your laptop from having an artificially short life.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

4. TeckNet C016 USB HD 720P Webcam

A very well-priced webcam which gives you HD video and clear audio thanks to noise-cancelling technology. There's also LED lighting to make you feel like a pro.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. TeckNet M002 Nanon Wireless Mouse

A simple and inexpensive wireless mouse will make you friends with anyone who receives it. This one comes with a little dongle that plugs into your USB socket to make it work beautifully.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best DVD & Blu-ray gifts for men under £25

1. Betron HDMI cable

HDMI cables shouldn't cost a lot of money, and they're essential to all modern home cinema, gaming and computing gear. Give the gift of connectivity.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Disc Protector 2

Any mildly scratched DVDs, CDs or Blu-rays that don't play properly might be fixable with this machine. Just don't ask what happened to Disc Protector 1.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Case Logic disc wallet

Here's a tip, take your CDs, Blu-rays or DVDs out of their cases, pop those in the loft and the discs in this case, you'll save a huge amount of space.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Allsop ProLens Laser Lens Diagnostic Cleaner

If you're having trouble with discs in a games console or Blu-ray player the laser might be dirty, this little tool will clean it.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. VIRGO shelf for DVDs, CDs and Blu-rays

Look, it's a shelf. You're unlikely to win gift-giver of the year for this one, but it's also pretty handy to receive.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Kitchen: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best kitchen gifts for men under £25

1. VEG-A-SPIN Vegetable Spiralizer

It's hard to dress this up to be anything but a product that makes strips out of vegetables, but for anyone who cooks this is an awesome gift.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Robert Welch Signature, Hand Held Sharpener

Blunt knives are the worst, they'll cause you all sorts of problems and won't produce good results - a knife sharpener is always an ideal gift.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

3. Breville Blend-Active Personal Blender

Blending takes seconds and products either a sauce for your pasta or a delicious drink for your breakfast. This one blends directly into a cup you can take out with you.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Alessi Teo Teaspoon Tea Bag Squeezer

Admit it, this is clever as anything and a great kitchen talking point. You may never buy one for yourself, but it's ideal gift fodder.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. LunchBots Lunch Container

Lunch, contained for whomever you chose to bestow this amazing gift upon. Would be better with Spider-man on the front though.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Beauty/Grooming: Gifts for men under £25

Our selection of the best grooming gifts for men under £25

1. Nivea Men Ultimate Fitness Bag

It's a gross generalisation but men usually find cosmetics tedious. Take the hassle out of it buy obtaining this pack of everything for the man in your life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Original Penguin Colour Block Wash Bag

Often overlooked are washbags, but a good one is hard to find. When you do eventually track one down, it will last years and travel the world with you.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

3. Wahl 9916-1117 Groomsman Beard and Moustache Trimmer Set

Keep the facial hair of the one your love in check by presenting the gift of this beard trimmer. It's a lot better than wet shaving and you can keep the stubble.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

"£25 for moisturising cream?" is the sort of thing a man might say to a woman. So prove him wrong with the gift of expensive face cream.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Oral-B Vitality Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The onward march of toothbrushes continues toward the inevitable end when they take over the world and enslave humankind. In the meantime, here's a clever toothbrush to keep your teeth clean.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Here you'll start to find some absolutely amazing collections of DVDs, as well as a tablet from Amazon and some seriously impressive audio gear. Spending a bit more gets you access to some high-quality headphones too, but all without breaking your gift budget.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for Him under £50

Layen i-Dock

Got an old iPhone speaker with the 30-pin dock? Well this little adaptor turns it into a Bluetooth system for virtually no money.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

AKG Y50 headphones

These little beauties sound amazing and come in a range of cool colours. They're comfy too, and fold up nice and small.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Goodmans GDSB04BT50 50W 2.1 Speaker Bar

Ideal for those who need their TV to sound better than it does out of the box. Simple and low-cost the Goodmans gives movies a much-needed boost.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Braven 570 Portable Bluetooth Wireless speaker

As much as 10 hours battery life, along with crisp and clear sound, if you need a Bluetooth speaker this is a massive bargain.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sennheiser Closed Back Stereo Headphone

Sennheiser always win for us, and these are no different. Again, a sensible price and superb sound and comfort.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for Men under £50

Amazon Fire TV Stick

A low-cost solution that turns any TV with an HDMI socket into a smart TV with access to Netflix, iPlayer and countless other games and apps too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Google Chromecast for video

Plug Chromecast into a TV's HDMI port and you can pick up your phone and stream video, photos and even your phone phone screen onto the TV.

Check out this gift for men: at PC World

Google Chromecast for audio

Almost any speakers with a line-input connection can use the Chromecast Audio and become a online music streamer.

Check out this gift for men: at PC World

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4

Play with your friends. A second controller means two of you can play the football game together and see who's best. Then do it over and over.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO Xbox One headset

Are you ready to hear 14-year-olds trash-talk your mum while they kill you in a variety of humiliating ways? Then you're ready for a gaming headset.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Video games: Gifts for Him under £50

Fifa 16 (Xbox one)

Football. If you know anything about it then you'll know that FIFA is in some way involved, and that results in this video game.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership

Play online for 12 months with your Xbox 360 or Xbox One. As a bonus, Microsoft gives away free games to keep each month too!

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Much-loved gaming franchise gets a three-game special edition set for your massive enjoyment. Great series, and a lot of fun.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Destiny: The Taken King

A continuing massive online game that's got hundreds of hours of play time in it. This is the newest version, but also contains the original game.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

GTA V

Quite simply one of the best games of all time. Single player is amazing, and online multiplater - on PS4 and Xbox One is excellent.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Photography: Gifts for Him under £50

Case4Life Backpack

Photography is great, but carrying all the stuff around is a real pain. This bag keeps it all safe and out of the way.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

GoPro Sunpak 4 piece action camera accessory kit

Someone you know got a GoPro, well then gift them this amazing accessory pack and they'll return the favour with unflattering video of your nostrils.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Portable High Resolution 35mm Film and Slide Scanner

Film is cool, and it looks great, but it's not easy to share online. If you have someone you know who has old photos, then this makes an ideal gift.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

77mm Hoya PRO1 Digital Filter Circular Polarizer PL DMC Filter

Photographers will tell you one thing as a starting tip - get a polariszing filter because it can be a massive help at cutting down reflections and give your photos new depth.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Peak Design Slide Camera Sling Strap

Keep your camera safe with this strap that should be miles better, and more comfortable, than the one that came with your camera.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Phone and tablet: Gifts for Him under £50

Juice Weekender Battery

With connectors for the new iPhone and USB phones this is a must have battery if you travel away from power. Loads of capacity too, for multiple recharges.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Anker 60w USB charger for phones, tablets and everything

Plug this into the wall and you get six USB outputs that can fast charge any USB device. Fast, simple and affordable.

Anker 60w USB char

Logitech K480 bluetooth keyboard stand for tablets and phones

Sensibly priced and absolutely brilliant for anyone who wants to work on their Android or Apple tablet when they're out and about instead of a bulky laptop.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Amazon Fire 7" 8GB

Ideal for us by children, it's not the best tablet in the world but it will give you most of what you need to keep JR entertained.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Olloclip 4-in-1 for iPhone 5/5S

Makes for some beautiful pictures on your iPhone 5, and there's a new version for the iPhone 6 and 6S too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Wearables: Gifts for Him under £50

Fitbit Wireless Activity Tracker Wristband

Nice-looking and capable of monitoring your every step and every snooze too. Comes in a litany of colours too, if that's your thing.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Jawbone Up Move Wireless Clip on Activity and Sleep Tracker

Jawbone UP is pretty cool looking, but also does a smashing job of monitoring your calorie intake along with sleep and walking distances.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Apple Watch Band

Know someone with an Apple Watch - then help them keep things fresh with this additional band.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sports Camcorder

Looks like a GoPro but isn't, still records 1080p video though, which is ideal for outdoor activities.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Polar FT4 Heart Rate Monitor

A nice simple activity tracking watch that can also monitor your heart rate via a chest band, which is super-accurate.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Computing: Gifts for Him under £50

Thule Gauntlet 3.0 13" Macbook sleeve

Keep your 13-inch Mac or PC very clean and tidy with this rather tasty and ridged sleeve.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Samsung 1TB Slimline Portable Hard Drive

Have you ever lost loads of great photos or other data because your computer had a boo-boo? Well get this backup drive to keep your files safe.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

HP Deskject 2540 All-In-One Printer

Eugh. Printing. No one likes it, but we all end up having to do it from time-to-time. Grab this HP, then marvel at how it costs more to replace the ink than to buy a new machine.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Logitech MK365 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set

Compact, lightweight and useful for use with a laptop, Logitech's MK365 keyboard and mouse set is superb for making you more productive.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Samsung SE-218gn Ultra Slim DVD writer

Most computers don't come with optical drives any more so this Samsung fills that gap, and allows you to backup files to DVD as well.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for Him under £50

Samsung BD-F5100 Network Blu-ray and DVD Player

Who remembers when Blu-ray players were £500? We do. Now they're £50 for a great little device. What a time to be alive.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

The Wire box set

For £50 you could own possibly the best series in the history of TV. Remastered in widescreen and in HD to boot. What are you waiting for?

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

The West Wing box set

Honestly, it's a toss-up between this show and The Wire for greatness, but The West Wing is must-watch TV.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Jurassic Park movie pack

All four of the Jurassic Park movies in one Blu-ray set. Perfect until they release the next movie in the increasingly inaccurately titled trilogy.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Only Fools and Horses complete collection

There are two kinds of people, those who have seen all of Only Fools and those who have not. Don't be the second kind of person.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Kitchen: Gifts for Him under £50

Molecule-R Cuisine Gastronomy Kit

Turn the excitement of eating into the excitement of a science lesson. Learn about flavours and build weird and wonderful dishes.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Onlo Manual Coffee Machine

Some trash gets talked about these all-in-one coffee machines, but the truth is that they make great coffee with none of the messing about doing it yourself takes.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Apex Kitchenware 7-piece Professional Kitchen Knife Set and Holder

Guns for show, knives for a pro. Of course guns are next to useless for cooking, but these knives will help you make amazing food.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Kitchen Craft Master Class Deluxe Cook's Blowtorch

You simply can't make a Creme Brule without a blowtorch. Also you'll be able to offer very small car repairs on the side to fund your kitchen gadgets habit.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Fallen Fruits BBQ Tools

There's nothing quite like cooking on a BBQ. Sadly, it's also all too easy to mess it up with poor tools, so gift this to your BBQ king or queen and eat perfection outdoors.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Grooming: Gifts for Him under £50

Philips Shaver Series 3000

Shave yourself almost completely clean with the Philips Shaver 3000. It's not quite like wet shaving, but it's a lot less painful. Gifts shouldn't be painful.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Davidoff Coolwater Gift Set

Someone once said that if you don't use an aftershave then all you smell of is yourself. There's a chance they were being rude. Anyway, this kit has stuff to make you smell good.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Philips Sonicare HX6511/50 Easy Clean Rechargable Toothbrush

It's another toothbrush, but this one can improve your gum health in two weeks. So give the gift of healthy gums, if nothing else.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

ClarinsMen Fatigue Fighter 50ml

At £32 for a cream you smear on your face this one better have some magic embedded with it. Still, makes a great gift for the tired-looking person with bad skin in your life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Wahl 9854-802 Lithium Ion Grooming Station Li+

Help your loved one maintain their hair length to perfecting. This little device will allow you to trim beards to perfection.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

When you're spending up to £100 there's some really awesome stuff available. Wearables offer some great fitness trackers to keep the one you love healthy, and you can buy a Blu-ray player to wind down in the evenings.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for Men under £100

Jawbone Mini Jambox bluetooth speaker

A small, but surprisingly powerful speaker that will produce far more sound than its tiny proportions should allow.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Pioneer XW-BTS7-Q Bluetooth Speaker

Plok your iPhone on the built-in dock, or use any phone with Bluetooth. What's more, there's NFC to make pairing a phone dead simple.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sennheiser headphones

Ideal for commuting where big headphones are a hassle, these in-ear models isolate you from outside sound and give great sound.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

UE Boom Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

The UE Boom offers portable sound with surprising power, even outside. It's water resistant and you can get it in more colours than Joseph's coat.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sony MDR-ZX330BT Bluetooth Wireless Headset

These full-sized, over-ear headphones have built-in batteries and Bluetooth so there's no messy cables. You can get 30 hours of sound per-charge out of them too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for Men under £100

Apple TV

Apple's trust box is perfect for people who have music and video stored in iTunes. There's also a bunch of other video services on offer too.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Amazon Fire TV 4K

A new version of this powerful media player will let you stream Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in up to 4K resolutions. There are also games and apps too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Humax HB-1000S Freetime Smart Freesat HD

Got a Sky dish you're not using anymore? Hook up this little box and you'll get oodles on free channels, many of them in HD.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Panasonic SC-HTB18 2.1 Sound Bar

A subwoofer is included with this soundbar to give the maximum possible range of audio. Clear speech along with deep bass is a real winner.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Panasonic DMP-BDT370EB

Although not a 4K Blu-ray player, this Panasonic will do some magic to make your Blu-ray movies look great on a 4K TV if you have one.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Video games: Gifts for Men under £100

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Rainbow Six Siege will be the finest multiplayer game for a long time, so pre-order the game plus extra DLC content in one go for PC, Xbox One or PS4.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Asus ECHELON Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Gaming on a PC requires a good keyboard and the Asus offers mechanical keys which makes for a wonderful gaming (and typing) experience.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sega Megadrive Console with 80 games

Bask in the glory of classic game with this new version of the Sega Megadrive that includes 80 games.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Photography: Gifts for Men under £100

Canon-EF-50-1.8 Lens

For someone with a Canon SLR, this lens is an amazing addition to their gear. Well-priced and produces amazing results.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Manfrotto Compact Advanced Tripod

All photographers need a tripod, and this sensibly-priced one offers a lightweight design and small size, perfect for traveling about.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

SanDisk Extreme 128GB Memory Card

It's hard to explain the miracle of SD cards to young people, but for those of us with a few years on the clock, these things are like magic. This one has a LOAD of storage space too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Nikon DSLR Accessory Kit

Check this is compatible with your giftee's camera, as it includes a battery. That said, this kit is great value for a new photographer.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

USA Gear DSLR Camera Backpack

Anyone will tell you that a camera bag is essential for any photographer. The USA Gear allows you to store loads of kit and carry it with you.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Phone and tablet: Gifts for Men under £100

Motorola Moto E

For under £100 you can get a great smartphone with 4G support without the need to have any contract. It's a great phone, and sensibly-price too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Anker Compact Car Jump Starter and Portable Charger Power Bank

It charges your smartphone, tablet and pretty much any other USB device and has 10,000mAh capacity. What's more, it can jump start a car too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad Mini Smart Case

You've spent a lot of money on an iPad, so why not clad it in something that will do its justice? Apple's official cases do exactly that.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Logitech Type+ iPad Air 2 keyboard case

If you have an iPad Air 2 then you have a powerful computer on your hands, add a keyboard case and it becomes even more useful.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

ASUS MeMO Pad 7

Asus's MeMo pad is powered by an Intel processor and offers a decent-sized screen too, if you need a tablet for kids, this could be ideal.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Wearables: Gifts for Men under £100

Garmin Forerunner 10 GPS Running Watch

GPS watches are still a rarity in Android Wear and that means a lack of accuracy in activity tracking - for accurate tracking, grab a Garmin!

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Jawbone UP2 Gunmetal Hex Rope Activity and Sleep Tracker

Stunning looking hardware and an amazing app make the Jawbone UP2 a fantastic choice of activity tracker. Wireless sync and 10 days battery are massive bonuses too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

LG G Watch

One of the cheapest Android Wear watches. A little older now, but still as capable as many new devices.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Pebble Smartwatch

A simple smartwatch, but one of the best-loved ever release. Long battery life and a simple design make it a winner.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Withings Pulse Ox Activity, Sleep, Heart Rate and SPO2 Tracker

Withings manages to make some beautiful wearables and other health devices, the Pulse can monitor everything you'd need too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Computing: Gifts for Men under £100

Herschel 15" Laptop Messenger Bag

If someone you want to buy a gift for flies, grab this bag for them, it's ideal for taking on planes and tucking away when not needed.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Logitech C920 HD Webcam

Now you can Skype with friends using this epic 1080p webcam. Just make sure you've had enough sleep before appearing on. Or use makeup guys.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Apple USB SuperDrive CD and DVD Reader

Own an Apple laptop and miss the optical drive, well you can just buy one to keep up with movies or old backups.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Apple Wireless Magic Mouse

Apple's mice are expensive, but well worth it if you're an Apple user, it also makes a great gift because it's a treat.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Samsung M3 Slimline 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive

Again, we need to talk about your backups. Make more of them more often - use this drive to do it.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for Men under £100

Sony BDP-S3500 Smart Blu-ray player

This player offers a load of smart functionality and super-fast Wi-Fi so that you can watch video in the best possible quality from the internet.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Boardwalk Empire seasons 1-5 Blu-ray

Another amazing TV series for offer in amazing quality thanks to Blu-ray - a fantastic gift.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

The Sopranos complete Blu-ray boxset

Watch the amazing Soprano family do their thing in this complete boxset, another great one for TV fans with time on their hands.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sons of Anarchy complete Blu-ray boxset

The person you're giving this too will need to be happy with violence and immoral behaviour, but this is one hell of a TV show.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Breaking Bad - Complete Series Collector's Edition Tin

Watch Walter White go from a chemistry teacher with cancer to a man with a very different job. It's a lot better than we described it though.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Kitchen: Gifts for Men under £100

Cole & Mason Derwent Salt and Pepper Mill Gift Set

Look, there's no way to dress this up, it's £70 for a salt and pepper mill. But, what it does offer is a gift that someone would probably never buy themselves - the best kind, basically.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Nutribullet Nutrition Extractor

The Nutribullet aims to make you healthy by pounding every last drop of goodness our of fruit and veg. Get in on the juicy action now.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Le Creuset Wine Accessories GS-500 Essentials Set

This kit gives you everything you need to open a bottle of wine, then seal it up and pretend that it won't all get drunk in one night.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

The Oak and Rope Personalised Chopping Board

An ideal wedding gift that allows you to personalize your chopping board gift that will be cherished forever. Or as long as the marriage lasts.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Philips HD9220/20 Airfryer Healthier Oil Free Fryer

Everyone loves chips, but chips are bad. The Philips fryer does its best to make them as not-bad as possible. So give the gift of chips to someone you love.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Beauty/Grooming: Gifts for Men under £100

Kiehl's Men Travel Set

Everything a man needs to travel is in this bag, which makes it the idea gift for any dude who's shunning his obligation to have silky smooth face skin.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Reiss Henderson Contrast Wash Bag

It's a bag to put washing stuff in for travel. Honestly, it's a great gift.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Wahl Lithium Triple Play 3-in-1 Grooming Station

Go easy on your skin with this grooming station which aims to shave you without the pain of wet shaving, and has everything you need to look great.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza Cologne

Smelling clean is nice, but smelling of a fancy fragrance is even better, it's also the go-to gift for men who can't be bothered to buy stuff themselves.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Philips BG2036/32 Bodygroomer

All of us men have annoying body hair, so help the man in your life keep his in check with this bodygroomer.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

From games consoles to arcade controllers for playing games like Mortal Kombat the sub-£200 gift category has everything you could ever need. This is where you'll find cheap - but awesome - phones, as well as surprising deals on great tablets.

Headphones and audio: Gifts for Men under £200

Ministry of Sound S Plus Speakers

THE name in nightclubbing also does a range of headphones and speakers. They're decent-sounding too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sonos Play:1 Wireless

Sono's cheapest - they would say "best value" - speaker, sounds awesome and can be paired up to make a stereo system.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

RHA T10i headphones

Some of the best headphones you'll hear. Although they're expensive, they compare well to earphones that cost at least twice or three times as much.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker

Bose continues its solid reputation for awesome little speakers with the SoundLink. It looks cool and sounds awesome.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Spotify Premium subscription for 12 months

For anyone who loves music Spotify remains the best choice. This year-long suibscription will make anyone happy, and existing subscribers can just add to their current term.

Check out this gift for men: at Spotify.com

Gaming + Home Entertainment: Gifts for Men under £200

Microsoft Xbox 360

The current generation of consoles is out of reach for the sub-£200 price range, but the last generation has an awesome selection of games and will give amazing fun.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sony PS3

As with the Xbox 360, the PS3 is far from obsolete. Grab this amazing console for a good price and enjoy thousands of great games.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Audio-Technica ATH-PDG1 Premium Open-Air Gaming Headset

Audio-Technica makes some amazing headphones, and unlike some gaming sets these offer high-quality sound too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

NVIDIA Shield with Controller

This Android TV box offers 4K Netflix, Android games as well as current console generation games. Clever stuff happens in the cloud to make this box so capable.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

AK Racing Gaming Chair

Some gaming chairs look ridiculous, this one looks comfortable and cool. Gaming chairs aren't essential, but they are great for long PC sessions.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Video games: Gifts for Men under £200

Xbox One Elite Controller

This controller isn't cheap, but it does promise to give hardened gamers far more control, and thus better results.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Rockband 4

Now pretending you can play the guitar is actually as hard as playing the guitar. On the plus side, the game is a lot of fun too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Elgato Game Capture HD

If you know someone who is good at games, give them one of these and they can stream videos of them playing to YouTube and make millions. Everyone wins.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Madcatz Fightstick

For those who love games like Mortal Kombat, this sort of affair is perfect. It turns your console into an arcade machine in an instant.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Polk Gaming Soundbar

Chuck this into your gaming setup and transform the sound immediately from lackluster to awesome. Looks great too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Photography: Gifts for Men under £200

Canon Ixus 275

The camera market has suffered at the hands of the mobile phone, but a compact camera will still offer better results than any phone

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Panasonic TZ20

The TZ range has, for a long time, been amazing for photographers looking for a great point-and-shoot snapper, this one is no exception.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Canon Speedlite 430EX II

If you know someone who has a love of photography and a Canon SLR, this makes for a great gift.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sandisk Extreme 256GB SD card

Expensive, but as a gift for a photographer or videographer shooting 4K, this is going to be a huge boost to their tool kit.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Nikon 50mm prime lens

Suitable for any Nikon DSLR, this lens offers a way to frame all sorts of shots beautifully, but as a portrait lens is where it works best.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Phone and tablet: Gifts for Men under £200

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon's tablets are ideal for anyone who uses Kindle and lives in the Amazon world. The 10-inch size of this one makes it good for younger users too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Asus Nexus 7

One of the best tablets ever made. It's not as new as it once was, but it will still get the latest version of Android, and it's a good budget tablet option.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Apple iPad Mini

The original iPad Mini is still a great little tablet, for light use it's ideal and a great gift for someone new to tablets.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Motorola Moto G (3rd gen)

The most recent of the Moto Gs offers all manner of features, including 4G and a 13-megapixel camera. A great gift for someone new to smartphones.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Lenovo YOGA 2 10.1-Inch Tablet

One of the cleverest tablets, runs on an Intel processor and has Android installed. It looks amazing and offers a great tablet experience with an unusual design.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Wearables: Gifts for Men under £200

Motorola Moto 360 Smartwatch

Motorola's round watch offers one of the best aesthetics of any smartwatch, and loads of features too.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Fitbit Surge Ultimate Fitness Super Watch

One of the coolest looking smartwatches about, but also one dedicated to helping you track your activity each day.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch

If you're giving a present to someone who loves running, the Garmin is ideal - it has amazing features along with superb accuracy.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sony Smartwatch 3

One of the most capable smartwatches you can buy, the Sony can track you with GPS which makes it great for runners.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Tomtom MultiSport Cardio Watch

TomTom take sports seriously, and with their navigational expertise you can also be sure it knows where you are, and can help you plan runs.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Computing: Gifts for Men under £200

Corsair K70 RGB

Spending more than £100 on a keyboard might sound daft, but this is how you interact with your PC, than this is just about the best keyboard out there.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's amazing Kindle is made even better by the glorious Paperwhite. If you're into reading, but want to save trees this is the device for you.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Buffalo 2TB NAS

If you know someone who spends a lot of time on a computer then the chances are they need some safe storage, which this NAS offers.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Linksys WRT1900AC router

This might sound like a snooze fest, but if you've ever used bad Wi-Fi you'll know what a pain it is, this will give you speed and stability as well as advanced setup options.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

BenQ 27-inch Gaming monitor

Called a gaming monitor, but really just a good all-rounder. Its gaming name means it responds fast and that appeals to the gamers!

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

DVD & Blu-ray: Gifts for Men under £200

Panasonic DMR-HWT130EB

Watch Blu-rays while you record Freeview programmes in HD. It's going to kill off loads of other boxes under your TV, and that's a good thing.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sony BDP-S6500

The smartest Blu-ray player around, looks great, upscales to 4K video and offers smart features a-plenty.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Yamaha YAS 93 Surround Soundbar with subwoofers

Beef up the sound in your home cinema with this amazing soundbar with built-in subwoofers to boost sound and give movies new life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Sony BDVE2100 Blu-ray Cinema System

Speakers, Blu-ray player all included. It's an all-in-one cinema package for the person who wants to start enjoying films as they were meant to be seen (and heard).

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Slingbox M1

Watch TV shows from your home TV provider while you're on the move on a phone or laptop.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Kitchen: Gifts for Men under £200

Lec DF50B Wine and Beer Fridge, Black

It's never popular when you throw out all the food to make room for all the beer, so grab a dedicated fridge.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Global 8 piece Steak Knife and Fork Set

Global knives are must-haves for the kitchen, so why not make them must-haves on the dining table too.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Nespresso CitiZ and Milk XN730T40 Coffee Machine

Beautiful coffee from a machine, in minutes, without the need to mess around brewing your own.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Oxo Good Grips Non-Stick Pans, set of 3

Oxo makes pans now, and towers and also stock cubes. The pans look good though, and any chef will love them as a gift.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis

Magimix blender

Magimix blenders will blend you up sauce, juice and smoothies in no time at all. Plus it looks cool as beans.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Grooming: Gifts for Men under £200

Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Toothbrush

How clean can your teeth get? Well Philips says cleaner than they are right now, and this toothbrush will sort them right out.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Braun Series 7 790cc-4 Electric Shaver with Cleaning Centre

This is the Rolls Royce of shaving products. Also has a cleaning centre too, so you can keep it pleasant and hair-free for its whole life.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Gentlemen's Tonic Savile Row Shaving Set

Proper shaving is a thing of beauty, so for the man who doesn't want to go electric, grab this as the ideal indulgent present.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Night Kit for Him

For the price this will probably kill vampires, make you irresistible to your choice of lover and take the bin out. Or perhaps just make you look 20 minutes younger.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum, 75ml

How do you smell? Good? Well even if you do you can always smell different.

Check out this gift for men: at John Lewis