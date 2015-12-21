Christmas Gift Ideas: with deals inc. PS4, LG G4, TVs, games, iPhone + more!

Only a few hours left to order online before Christmas deliveries are kaput! If you're behind on your Christmas shopping and still looking for gift ideas, allow us to assist.

iPhone 6S Christmas deal:

iPhone 6S 128GB | £300 £150 up front | Unlimited calls + texts | O2 4G | 3GB | £31pm | £894 total

Use the code XMAS150 at the checkout to save £150 on the best-of-the-best iPhone 6S 128GB handset and pay just £150 up front instead of £300. Then you'll be on a 4G contract with O2 which offers unlimited calls and texts and 3GB data for £31 per month. Total cost of this deal over two years is £894.

TV & Video deals

Samsung UE55JU6400: 55 Inch Smart WiFi Built In Ultra HD 4k LED TV with Freeview HD now £729 at Tesco.com

Gaming deals

Xbox One: 500GB Console with FIFA 16 and Gears of War: Ultimate Edition now £257.85 at Amazon UK

PS4: PS4 console with 2 free games now £299.99 at argos.co.uk

Sony DualShock 4: Use the code JANSALE15 and get this PS4 controller now £32.29 at Rakuten.co.uk

Mad Max: Use the code JANSALE15 and get this on PS4 now £18.78 at Rakuten.co.uk

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: Use the code JANSALE15 and get this on PS4 now £21.24 at Rakuten.co.uk

Halo 5: Guardians: On Xbox One now £24.99 at Game

Fallout 4: Use the code JANSALE15 and get this on PS4 now £27.07 at Rakuten.co.uk

Headphones & Audio

Sennheiser OCX 686G: Sports Earphones - Galaxy now £39.99 at Amazon UK

Roberts Vintage: DAB/FM RDS Portable Radio with Built in Battery Charger now£66.99 at Amazon UK

Trust Tytan: 2.1 Bluetooth Speaker Set with Subwoofer now £59 at Amazon UK

Bush 60W Soundbase: with Built in Subwoofer now £39.99 at argos.co.uk

Philips HTL2101A 40W 2.0: £49 at Tesco.com

Tannoy MERCURY V4i: Wood, Floor, Speaker set unit, Wired, Banana, 32 - 53000 Hz now £199.95 at Amazon UK

Smartphones deals

LG G4: 16 megapixel camera and 5.5-inch Quad HD display now £225 at Vodafone Ltd

LG G Flex 2: Use the code JANSALE15 to get 15% off of this 16GB Black version now £175.94 at Rakuten.co.uk

Computing deals

Lenovo ideapad 100: 15.6 inch Laptop Notebook (Black) now £199.99 at Amazon UK

Wearables deals

Jawbone UP3: Heart Rate Activity and Sleep Tracker with 25% off now £94.99 at Amazon UK

Christmas Gift Ideas: Headphones and Speakers

Have you noticed how good headphones have become the must-have tech item of the moment? Long gone are the days when those little white Apple earbuds were good enough to please our temporal lobes.

This is great for two reasons - firstly because sound quality is important and it's great that people are taking more of an interest. But also because you can get some really good headphones for not much money at all, and that makes them great Christmas present fodder!

We've ordered these Christmas gift ideas by price so you can find presents for your budget nice and easy. No need to say thank you!

1. Sennheiser HD201 Closed Dynamic Stereo headphones

Simple, cheap and they sound great, you can't go wrong with these headphones. Perhaps not beautiful, but a solid purchase.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. YIMAN Wireless Sports Waterproof Headphones

You know that gym membership your gift recipient doesn't use? Well help him get back into shape with these bluetooth earphones.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Mpow Swift Bluetooth headphones

Cheap as chips, nice and discrete and feature Apt-X for the best quality sound over Bluetooth.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Neet B-BOX jnr Bluetooth speaker

Big bass, NFC to make Bluetooth pairing a breeze and the option to use Siri on an iPhone too - what more do you need? Oh right, and 8 hours battery.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. RHA MA450i Noise Isolating In Ear Earphones

RHA are a British headphone company that makes some great little products, these plucky headphones are a bargain and will deliver solid sound too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Cassette player and MP3 converter

In case you missed the memo, tapes are back. Dig out all those emotion-laden mixtapes and drag them into 2015 by converting them into digital files.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. USB mixtape

Or, if the mixtapes have been lost in the mists of time, put a bit of effort in and make her one. Use this USB set instead of faffing about with tape decks.

Check out this gift: at at Amazon

8. Sennheiser CX 300 II

A step up from your standard ear buds, these headphones have great sound and a low price tag.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Jack Rabbit Headphone Splitter

The cutest possible way to share headphones is with this headphone splitter.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. MP3 mixing desk

Harbouring secret ambitions to be the next Annie Mac? Get some practice in with this MP3 mixing desk.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Layen i-Dock

Got an old iPhone speaker with the 30-pin dock? Well this little adaptor turns it into a Bluetooth system for virtually no money.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. AKG Y50 headphones

These little beauties sound amazing and come in a range of cool colours. They're comfy too, and fold up nice and small.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Goodmans GDSB04BT50 50W 2.1 Speaker Bar

Ideal for those who need their TV to sound better than it does out of the box. Simple and low-cost the Goodmans gives movies a much-needed boost.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Braven 570 Portable Bluetooth Wireless speaker

As much as 10 hours battery life, along with crisp and clear sound, if you need a Bluetooth speaker this is a massive bargain.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Sennheiser Closed Back Stereo Headphone

Sennheiser always win for us, and these are no different. Again, a sensible price and superb sound and comfort.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Sony SRSX11 Bluetooth speaker

A tiny Bluetooth speaker with more sonic brawn than you'd think for something not much bigger than an Oxo cube. Available in an array of colours.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

7. Jam Trance Mini

Another mini Bluetooth speaker, but this one comes with LED lights behind the speaker grille and 36 different programmes for them.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Belkin Bluetooth receiver

If the woman in question already has some decent speakers but no way to play tunes wirelessly, this Bluetooth receiver is the answer.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. The Vamp

Another Bluetooth receiver which makes vintage speakers wireless. This one powers the speaker itself with its rechargeable battery as well as Bluetoothing tunes left, right and centre.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

10. Fun purple Philips headphones

Decent headphones at these kind of prices are pretty tricky to find, but these Philips on-ear cans are good for the money. They also have a built-in microphone for taking calls and come in a variety of decent shades.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Jawbone Mini Jambox bluetooth speaker

A small, but surprisingly powerful speaker that will produce far more sound than its tiny proportions should allow.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Pioneer XW-BTS7-Q Bluetooth Speaker

Plok your iPhone on the built-in dock, or use any phone with Bluetooth. What's more, there's NFC to make pairing a phone dead simple.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Sennheiser headphones

Ideal for commuting where big headphones are a hassle, these in-ear models isolate you from outside sound and give great sound.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. UE Boom Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

The UE Boom offers portable sound with surprising power, even outside. It's water resistant and you can get it in more colours than Joseph's coat.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Sony MDR-ZX330BT Bluetooth Wireless Headset

These full-sized, over-ear headphones have built-in batteries and Bluetooth so there's no messy cables. You can get 30 hours of sound per-charge out of them too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Six months of Spotify

Six months of pure, uninterrupted music with no pesky ads and no Zane Lowe shouting in their ear.

Check out this gift: at Spotify

7. AKG headphones

A pair of great quality over-ear headphones that fold up nice and small for when they're out of action.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Braven Lux

This cute Bluetooth speaker has a rechargeable battery so you can take it out and about, and it's even water resistant too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Crosly record player

No one's claiming this is the best quality turntable in the world so if he/she's an audiophile it's probably not one for her - but it's an affordable and attractive way to get in on the vinyl renaissance.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

2. Sonos Play:1

Sonos is the grand master of wireless multi-room audio streaming - which is a fancy way of saying it's dead good at playing music all over the house.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

3. Gibson headphones

A pair of headphones to consider if they're a runner, since these were developed with Usain Bolt and are meant to allow for all sorts of flailing movements without falling off.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. Sennheiser headphones

Everyone needs a decent pair of headphones and not only are these good quality, they're lightweight and good looking to boot.

Check out this gift: at Sennheiser

5. Pure Evoke D4 Mio

This digital radio is the bees knees - as well as access to all the digital radio stations your heart desires, it has Bluetooth so you can wirelessly hook a smartphone or tablet up to it and play music or podcasts through its speakers.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Ministry of Sound S Plus Speakers

THE name in nightclubbing also does a range of headphones and speakers. They're decent-sounding too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Sonos Play:1 Wireless

Sono's cheapest - they would say "best value" - speaker, sounds awesome and can be paired up to make a stereo system.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

8. RHA T10i headphones

Some of the best headphones you'll hear. Although they're expensive, they compare well to earphones that cost at least twice or three times as much.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

9. Bose SoundLink Bluetooth Speaker

Bose continues its solid reputation for awesome little speakers with the SoundLink. It looks cool and sounds awesome.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

10. Spotify Premium subscription for 12 months

For anyone who loves music Spotify remains the best choice. This year-long suibscription will make anyone happy, and existing subscribers can just add to their current term.

Check out this gift: at Spotify.com

Christmas gift ideas: Gaming and Home Entertainment

This category needs no introduction! Gaming is the biggest entertainment industry on the planet these days and it plays a super important role in our lives and arguably in society as a whole.

For many people, their consoles or gaming PC's are their most precious items of tech, so gaming gifts are always going to be welcome! And what's more, it's not all about gaming. On this page you'll also find music streaming options, smart TV dongles and lots more!

1. VicTsing Gaming Mouse

Gaming mice can cost a lot of money, so if you're on a budget then the VicTsing is a great option for cut priced killing (virtually speaking, of course).

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Plantronics GameCom 388 headset

Gaming headsets can get costly - like a lot of gaming kit - so this Plantronics headset is ideal for anyone just starting on their gaming adventure.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit

Microsoft's wireless game controllers have only one problem - batteries. So grab this rechargeable pack that will save you loads in AAs over the years.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. PlayStation Plus 3 Month Membership

Anyone with a Playsation will tell you need Plus. You get free games and online play and three months is a fantastic gift for the gamer in your life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Venom Xbox One Twin Charging Cradle

If you skip the official Microsoft merchandise then you can nab a real bargain, like this charging cradle with two rechargeable batteries for Xbox controllers.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Four months of Netflix

Give the gift of several good TV shows and a handful of decent films with a four-month Netflix subscription.

Check out this gift: at Netflix

7. A Now TV box

One of the cheapest, easiest ways to get streaming on a non-smart TV, the Now TV box gives youaccess to Sky's movies, entertainment and sports channels as well as iPlayer etc. This one comes with three months of Sky's entertainment package.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

8. Google Cardboard

Virtual reality on a budget and a fun self-assembly project to keep her busy on Christmas morning.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Cardboard projector

Or if you prefer to enjoy cat videos and YouTube tutorials together, this cardboard smartphone projector has you covered.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

10. Game of Phones

Give the gift of crippling embarrassment with this game that involves finding the weirdest stuff on your phone to win.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

1. Life Is Strange

One of very few games that addresses what it's like to be an adolescent girl and the intense teenage friendships they form - sure, there's also a missing person and time travel, but that's what keeps things interesting.

Check out this gift: at Life Is Strange

2. Crypt of the Necrodancer

This dungeon-crawler has a twist: you have to move to the beat as you kill things. You can also import your own music and do the whole thing to the strains of Taylor Swift.

Check out this gift: at Steam

3. Everybody's Gone To the Rapture

A gorgeous story-based game, in a small English village, the inhabitants of which have mysteriously disappeared.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

4. Dishonored: Definitive Edition

With Dishohored 2 due out in spring 2016, now is the perfect time to get to work on the original. An atmospheric stealth game which is still fun even if you're as stealthy as a drunk sloth.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

5. Hatoful Boyfriend

A text-based choose your own adventure game, where the adventure is dating... birds?

Check out this gift: at Steam

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick

A low-cost solution that turns any TV with an HDMI socket into a smart TV with access to Netflix, iPlayer and countless other games and apps too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Google Chromecast for video

Plug Chromecast into a TV's HDMI port and you can pick up your phone and stream video, photos and even your phone phone screen onto the TV.

Check out this gift: at PC World

8. Google Chromecast for audio

Almost any speakers with a line-input connection can use the Chromecast Audio and become a online music streamer.

Check out this gift: at PC World

9. Sony PlayStation DualShock 4

Play with your friends. A second controller means two of you can play the football game together and see who's best. Then do it over and over.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

10. Turtle Beach Ear Force XO Xbox One headset

Are you ready to hear 14-year-olds trash-talk your mum while they kill you in a variety of humiliating ways? Then you're ready for a gaming headset.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

11. Fifa 16 (Xbox one)

Football. If you know anything about it then you'll know that FIFA is in some way involved, and that results in this video game.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

12. Xbox LIVE 12 Month Gold Membership

Play online for 12 months with your Xbox 360 or Xbox One. As a bonus, Microsoft gives away free games to keep each month too!

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

13. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Much-loved gaming franchise gets a three-game special edition set for your massive enjoyment. Great series, and a lot of fun.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

14. Destiny: The Taken King

A continuing massive online game that's got hundreds of hours of play time in it. This is the newest version, but also contains the original game.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

15. GTA V

Quite simply one of the best games of all time. Single player is amazing, and online multiplater - on PS4 and Xbox One is excellent.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

16. Turn all your devices into remotes

Remote controls have, inexplicably, survived the digital revolution intact but if the seventeen remotes in the living room are making constantly upsetting the woman in your life then this Smart Zapper is a good gift.

Check out this gift: at One For All

17. Chromecast

Give the gift of streaming iPlayer, YouTube, Netflix, BT Sport, Now TV and Google Play Movies as well as whatever video you happen to have on your smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

18. MOGA Pro Power Bluetooth Gaming Controller Pad

Mobile gaming is huge and it's by no means just for boys. This controller pad really ups the experience of intense racing games like Real Racing 3.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

19. Tetris lamp

Then again, if they're more into retro games then this Tetris lamp will brighten up their room.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

20. Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit

Is any home truly complete without some kind of karaoke solution? This one comes with a microphone and access to Lucky Voice's vast database of belt-outable hits.

Check out this gift: at Lucky Voice

1. Apple TV

Apple's trust box is perfect for people who have music and video stored in iTunes. There's also a bunch of other video services on offer too.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Amazon Fire TV 4K

A new version of this powerful media player will let you stream Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in up to 4K resolutions. There are also games and apps too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Humax HB-1000S Freetime Smart Freesat HD

Got a Sky dish you're not using anymore? Hook up this little box and you'll get oodles on free channels, many of them in HD.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. Panasonic SC-HTB18 2.1 Sound Bar

A subwoofer is included with this soundbar to give the maximum possible range of audio. Clear speech along with deep bass is a real winner.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Panasonic DMP-BDT370EB

Although not a 4K Blu-ray player, this Panasonic will do some magic to make your Blu-ray movies look great on a 4K TV if you have one.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

Rainbow Six Siege will be the finest multiplayer game for a long time, so pre-order the game plus extra DLC content in one go for PC, Xbox One or PS4.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Asus ECHELON Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Gaming on a PC requires a good keyboard and the Asus offers mechanical keys which makes for a wonderful gaming (and typing) experience.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

8. Sega Megadrive Console with 80 games

Bask in the glory of classic game with this new version of the Sega Megadrive that includes 80 games.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

9. Apple TV

If you cut her and she bleeds iOS, Apple TV is the best media streamer given how well it works with other Apple products.

Check out this gift: at Apple

10. Sphero Ollie

The remote controlled car of the twenty-first century, the Sphero Ollie is a little robot controlled by an app on your smartphone.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

11. Some nice gaming headphones

These SteelSeries 7H headphones are particularly good for smaller heads, have a retractable microphone for gaming sessions and provide 7.1 surround sound to boot.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

12. Elite ZX Spectrum recreated

If they're a child of the '80s, this ZX Spectrum recreation should come with a healthy dose of nostalgia.

Check out this gift: at Sinclair

13. Nintendo 3DS

For something a bit more up to date but still in budget, try the Nintendo 3DS.

Check out this gift: at Argos

1. Microsoft Xbox 360

The current generation of consoles is out of reach for the sub-£200 price range, but the last generation has an awesome selection of games and will give amazing fun.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Sony PS3

As with the Xbox 360, the PS3 is far from obsolete. Grab this amazing console for a good price and enjoy thousands of great games.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Audio-Technica ATH-PDG1 Premium Open-Air Gaming Headset

Audio-Technica makes some amazing headphones, and unlike some gaming sets these offer high-quality sound too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. NVIDIA Shield with Controller

This Android TV box offers 4K Netflix, Android games as well as current console generation games. Clever stuff happens in the cloud to make this box so capable.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. AK Racing Gaming Chair

Some gaming chairs look ridiculous, this one looks comfortable and cool. Gaming chairs aren't essential, but they are great for long PC sessions.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Xbox One Elite Controller

This controller isn't cheap, but it does promise to give hardened gamers far more control, and thus better results.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Rockband 4

Now pretending you can play the guitar is actually as hard as playing the guitar. On the plus side, the game is a lot of fun too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

8. Elgato Game Capture HD

If you know someone who is good at games, give them one of these and they can stream videos of them playing to YouTube and make millions. Everyone wins.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

9. Madcatz Fightstick

For those who love games like Mortal Kombat, this sort of affair is perfect. It turns your console into an arcade machine in an instant.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

10. Polk Gaming Soundbar

Chuck this into your gaming setup and transform the sound immediately from lackluster to awesome. Looks great too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

11. Sony PS Vita

The 3DS is good for a casual gamer but if they're a bit more serious about it then the PS Vita is the best handheld console you can buy.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

12. Sphero BB8

Star Wars fans will love this BB8 replica - set to win hearts and minds in Episode VII: The Force Awakens this December.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

13. Nvidia Shield Android TV

Basically an Android take on Apple TV, the Nvidia Shield Android TV has Netflix, Google Play, 4K movies and voice control.

Check out this gift: at Nvidia

14. Philips Hue Starter Kit

Control the lighting all around your home with your phone or tablet - and you can even change the colours and set up special scenarios to match moods.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

Christmas gift ideas: Cameras and Photography

Camera enthusiasts are about as passionate as it gets when it comes to their gear, so give the gift of photography this Christmas and you're likely to get a very big hug in return.

On this page we've put together all the best Christmas gift ideas for the photographer in your life, starting with cheapo gifts under £25 and building up to some more elaborate presents up to the £200 mark.

1. Joby GorillaPod Original Tripod

Any photographer will tell you that the Joby is a handy little tripod. It wraps around things, can be used on a table and is small enough for a camera bag.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. SanDisk 32GB class 10 SD Card

It's not exciting, but anyone who takes photos will love you for more SD card storage. This card is super-fast and has loads of space too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Optech Utility Camera Strap

The absolute worst thing about carrying a camera is carrying it. So get the Optech sling and you'll find that process much less arduous.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. Mpow 3 in 1 Clip-On Fisheye Lens

Clip this on your iPhone and you'll be capturing some great angles on your iPhone that the built-in lens just can't do. You'll have a lot of fun with this one.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Camera Lens Coffee Mug

Photographers will love this coffee cup dressed up as a high-end lens. Ideal for the photography nut in your family.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Selfie brush

The selfie-lover in your life already has a selfie stick but do they have this - a two-in-one selfie prep and taking system?

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. Lens wrap

Perfect for the burrito-loving photographer in your life, this wrap will keep their lenses cushioned and their cravings for Mexican food constant.

Check out this gift: at Photojojo

8. Smartphone lenses

Phone cameras may be good now, but they can always be better - enter these detachable lenses. With one for fisheye, one for wide angle and one for macro shots, they've got you covered.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Gorillapod

An oldie but a goodie, GorillaPod tripods can be used with phones or cameras and clutch onto tree branches and other zany surfaces to give you whatever shots you can dream up.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Tote bag

Not to generalise, but literally every female human being loves a tote bag. This one is a particularly good one for photographers.

Check out this gift: at Etsy

1. Case4Life Backpack

Photography is great, but carrying all the stuff around is a real pain. This bag keeps it all safe and out of the way.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. GoPro Sunpak 4 piece action camera accessory kit

Someone you know got a GoPro, well then gift them this amazing accessory pack and they'll return the favour with unflattering video of your nostrils.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

3. Portable High Resolution 35mm Film and Slide Scanner

Film is cool, and it looks great, but it's not easy to share online. If you have someone you know who has old photos, then this makes an ideal gift.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. 77mm Hoya PRO1 Digital Filter Circular Polarizer PL DMC Filter

Photographers will tell you one thing as a starting tip - get a polariszing filter because it can be a massive help at cutting down reflections and give your photos new depth.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Peak Design Slide Camera Sling Strap

Keep your camera safe with this strap that should be miles better, and more comfortable, than the one that came with your camera.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Lomokino

For fans of vintage-style photography, this camera lets you create a silent movie using 35mm film - complete with manual crank.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Triggertrap

This neat add-on turns your smartphone into a remote trigger for a whole host of Canon compact and DSLR cameras.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Luxi Light Meter

Consolidation of gadgets is the name of the game, and this smartphone add-on turns your phone into an accurate light meter so there's no need to take along a separate one.

Check out this gift: at Photojojo

9. Leather camera strap

A decent camera strap can complete an outfit as well as keeping your gal's camera safe and secure. This leather one from Etsy is a dream.

Check out this gift: at Etsy

10. Sony DSCW800 Compact Digital Camera

An actually quite good digital camera with an actually quite palatable price tag.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Canon-EF-50-1.8 Lens

For someone with a Canon SLR, this lens is an amazing addition to their gear. Well-priced and produces amazing results.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Manfrotto Compact Advanced Tripod

All photographers need a tripod, and this sensibly-priced one offers a lightweight design and small size, perfect for traveling about.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

3. SanDisk Extreme 128GB Memory Card

It's hard to explain the miracle of SD cards to young people, but for those of us with a few years on the clock, these things are like magic. This one has a LOAD of storage space too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Nikon DSLR Accessory Kit

Check this is compatible with your giftee's camera, as it includes a battery. That said, this kit is great value for a new photographer.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. USA Gear DSLR Camera Backpack

Anyone will tell you that a camera bag is essential for any photographer. The USA Gear allows you to store loads of kit and carry it with you.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Fujifilm Instax Camera

Original Polaroids may be lost to the mists of time, but this Fujifilm instant camera is the next best thing.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Polaroid Cube

Speaking of Polaroid - this magnetic action cam is much more the company's speed these days. It's tiny, looks good and takes full HD video.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Olloclip 4-in-1

A smart multi-lens system for iPhone, the Olloclip 4-in-1 gives you wide-angle, fisheye and two levels of macro for both the front- and rear-facing cameras.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Nikon Coolpix S3600

One of the best compacts out there for the price, this camera has anti-shake smarts. May her photos never be blurred again.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Canon IXUS 150

Another decent budget compact option, this one comes with a bunch of built-in filters as well as a decent 8x zoom range.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Canon Ixus 275

The camera market has suffered at the hands of the mobile phone, but a compact camera will still offer better results than any phone

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Panasonic TZ20

The TZ range has, for a long time, been amazing for photographers looking for a great point-and-shoot snapper, this one is no exception.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Canon Speedlite 430EX II

If you know someone who has a love of photography and a Canon SLR, this makes for a great gift.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Sandisk Extreme 256GB SD card

Expensive, but as a gift for a photographer or videographer shooting 4K, this is going to be a huge boost to their tool kit.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Nikon 50mm prime lens

Suitable for any Nikon DSLR, this lens offers a way to frame all sorts of shots beautifully, but as a portrait lens is where it works best.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Impossible Lab for iPhone

Turn all those photos stuck on their phone or tablet into Polaroid style pictures they can put up on the wall.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Samsung WB350F Smart Camera

One of the best and best-looking budget digital compacts out there.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Nikon Coolpix L830

A good quality bridge camera - but be warned, batteries are not included so better stock up on those as well.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Photography course

If they're already kitted out with photography equipment, why not buy a place on a photography course to hone their skills?

Check out this gift: at Jessops

10. A really nice camera bag

A gorgeous leather camera bag to keep all her kit in. You can also put other stuff in it if you like.

Check out this gift: at Grafea

Christmas Gift Ideas: Phone and Tablet

If you're looking for easy wins when it comes to Christmas gift ideas, buying something phone or tablet is about as good as it gets. Everyone's got a smartphone, right? Many also have tablets, so there's something for everyone on this page.

As with all the other pages, we've started with cheap gift ideas, working our way up to some more exciting items towards the bottom of the page.

1. Anker iPhone 6s Screen Protector

Ever scratched a phone screen, or cracked one? It's one of the worst feelings in the world. So protect your iPhone 6S with this awesome and cheap protector.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Pure 60ml Screen Cleaner Kit

Don't use your t-shirt to clean your phone, grab one of these Pure cleaning kits and enjoy fingerprint free phone use for approximately 3 seconds before your hands mess it all up again.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Plinth stand

Perhaps the world's simplest idea, a small collapsable stand onto which you can place a phone, tablet or book. Pair with a bluetooth keyboard and get a mini workstation going!

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Anker Portable Charger

This little battery can recharge your phone at least once, perhaps twice, while you're away from power. Ideal for the modern smartphone with its six minute battery life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Griffin Survivor All Terrain Case

Hardly beautiful, but the Griffin Survivor is designed to keep your iPhone safe even if you drop it on concrete from the height of one person.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Emoji pillows

What's the best thing about phones? If you answered 'having the entire internet in your pocket at all times', you are wrong. It is emoji.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. Whoosh screen shine

If the lady in your life has been complaining about her fingerprint-smeared smartphone screen lately, this is the coolest available solution.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Pencil stylus

With even Apple getting in on the stylus game, now's the time to give in and get one. One end's a pencil, the other end's a stylus - what will they think of next.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Lightning cable

Given the shoddy nature of the one that comes with it, you'll be hard pressed to find any iPhone-owning woman who isn't excited to find a spare Lightning cable under the tree come December 25th.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Actually nice touchscreen gloves

Let's be real, most touchscreen gloves are pretty horrible - cheap, boxy affairs - but these ones are genuinely quite nice!

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

11. Mous musicase

An iPhone case that includes a handy headphone holder - for the woman who's forever losing her headphones in her seemingly bottomless handbag.

Check out this gift: at Mous

1. Juice Weekender Battery

With connectors for the new iPhone and USB phones this is a must have battery if you travel away from power. Loads of capacity too, for multiple recharges.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Anker 60w USB charger for phones, tablets and everything

Plug this into the wall and you get six USB outputs that can fast charge any USB device. Fast, simple and affordable.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Logitech K480 bluetooth keyboard stand for tablets and phones

Sensibly priced and absolutely brilliant for anyone who wants to work on their Android or Apple tablet when they're out and about instead of a bulky laptop.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Amazon Fire 7" 8GB

Ideal for us by children, it's not the best tablet in the world but it will give you most of what you need to keep JR entertained.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Olloclip 4-in-1 for iPhone 5/5S

Makes for some beautiful pictures on your iPhone 5, and there's a new version for the iPhone 6 and 6S too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Robot head charger

This battery can charge most smartphones 2.5 times off one charge and look at it! It's adorable!

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. Graphite Digital Stylus

If they're a creative type, this digital stylus is one of the best looking of the stylii out there and it works with a variety of iPad apps.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Nokia 225 festival phone

This one is better accompanied by an actual festival ticket, but if you're buying for a woman who goes to music festivals, this is one of the best cheap PAYG phones around.

Check out this gift: at Carphone Warehouse

9. Bluetooth tablet keyboard/case

If they've already got a tablet, this keyboard/case combo will basically turn it into a handy laptop.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Eton Boost bloc e6600

This portable battery is fairly small, fairly stylish and charges most smartphones three times from a single charge - that's nearly enough to keep the lady going for an entire festival.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Motorola Moto E

For under £100 you can get a great smartphone with 4G support without the need to have any contract. It's a great phone, and sensibly-price too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Anker Compact Car Jump Starter and Portable Charger Power Bank

It charges your smartphone, tablet and pretty much any other USB device and has 10,000mAh capacity. What's more, it can jump start a car too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Apple iPad Mini Smart Case

You've spent a lot of money on an iPad, so why not clad it in something that will do its justice? Apple's official cases do exactly that.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Logitech Type+ iPad Air 2 keyboard case

If you have an iPad Air 2 then you have a powerful computer on your hands, add a keyboard case and it becomes even more useful.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. ASUS MeMO Pad 7

Asus's MeMo pad is powered by an Intel processor and offers a decent-sized screen too, if you need a tablet for kids, this could be ideal.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Tile

If they're forever losing their keys or purse or umbrella or favourite bag or basically anything, this Bluetooth tag can help them track it down via an app on a phone.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Leather bag with built-in charger

This smart leather clutch has a built-in portable charger that works with most smartphones - and you can even have it embossed with a personalised message or her initials.

Check out this gift: at Not On The High Street

8. Amazon Fire HD 6

You'll struggle to find a better tablet at this price point; Amazon's Fire HD6 has a 6-inch HD display and comes with unlimited cloud storage for all her videos, photos and music files.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Kate Spade iPad mini Case

Made of vegan leather (who knew that was a thing?), this is probably the nicest iPad mini case you'll get for under £100.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

10. Wemo starter kit

Only chumps are still getting up to turn things like lights on and off. With this Wemo starter kit, they can start kitting their home out with Wi-Fi bulbs that can be turned on and off from a phone or tablet.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon's tablets are ideal for anyone who uses Kindle and lives in the Amazon world. The 10-inch size of this one makes it good for younger users too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Asus Nexus 7

One of the best tablets ever made. It's not as new as it once was, but it will still get the latest version of Android, and it's a good budget tablet option.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Apple iPad Mini

The original iPad Mini is still a great little tablet, for light use it's ideal and a great gift for someone new to tablets.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Motorola Moto G (3rd gen)

The most recent of the Moto Gs offers all manner of features, including 4G and a 13-megapixel camera. A great gift for someone new to smartphones.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Lenovo YOGA 2 10.1-Inch Tablet

One of the cleverest tablets, runs on an Intel processor and has Android installed. It looks amazing and offers a great tablet experience with an unusual design.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Motorola Moto G

A very good Android phone whose looks and functionality belie its sub-£200 pricetag.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Kindle Paperwhite

Basically the best ereader out there - pair it with some Amazon vouchers so they can load up on books.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Google Nexus 9

If you're after a decent tablet for the lady in your life, the Google Nexus 9 is your best bet. It runs pure Android so it's not quite so Amazon-centric as the cheaper Kindle Fire range.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Bamboo Spark

If they're a doodler, this will change their life. The Bamboo Spark is a notebook that converts handwritten notes into digital form.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Apple iPad mini

It might not be the newest iPad mini out there, but it's still an excellent tablet - and the best Apple tablet you're going to get for under £200.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

Christmas Gift Ideas: Wearables

No other technology industry has made bigger strides this year than wearables. It's a gold mine of incredible innovation, whether you're simply looking to make your life easier with useful gadgets or improve your fitness using calorie counters and running aids!

Wearable tech makes a great Christmas present because not only are most of the items on this list super cool, but you don't have to spend too much to make an impact! Once again, we're starting with some cheap options before working our way up to some of the more generous gift ideas!

1. The Friendly Swede Silicone Fasteners Wristband

For Fitbit owners these fasteners serve two purposes. Firstly, to keep your Fitbit band closed, to prevent loss, and second to make the whole thing colourful and personalised.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Apple Watch Stand

This little stand works with your Apple watch and its charging cable to keep everything in place by your bed, allowing the watch to act as a little clock and keeping it charged.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Xiaomi Mi Smartband

Activity trackers don't have to be expensive, and Chinese company Xiaomi has sold a million of these smartbands in China. It tracks steps, sleep and lasts a month on a charge.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Misfit Flash, Wireless Activity and Sleep Tracker

Another sleep and activity tracker. The Misfit can show you your daily progress via LEDs and log calorie intake, steps and the app allows you to keep a photo record of your food.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. SmartLAB H Beat Heart Rate Monitor

Nice and simple way to measure your heart rate. Connects to a phone, via Bluetooth and can talk to apps like Runkeeper to measure your heart during exercise.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. ION Snapcam Lite

A tiny, lightweight clip-on camera that can record HD video for up to two continuous hours.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Jazzy Jawbone decoration

Jazz up her Jawbone with this removable decoration that turns it from day smartband to evening bracelet.

Check out this gift: at Etsy

9. Jawbone Up Activity Tracker

If watches and wristbands aren't her style, this discreet clip-on is a good activity tracking alternative.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

10. And a necklace to keep it in

Turn the Jawbone Up Move into a stylish pendant with this holder.

Check out this gift: at Etsy

1. Fitbit Wireless Activity Tracker Wristband

Nice-looking and capable of monitoring your every step and every snooze too. Comes in a litany of colours too, if that's your thing.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Jawbone Up Move Wireless Clip on Activity and Sleep Tracker

Jawbone UP is pretty cool looking, but also does a smashing job of monitoring your calorie intake along with sleep and walking distances.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Apple Watch Band

Know someone with an Apple Watch - then help them keep things fresh with this additional band.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Sports Camcorder

Looks like a GoPro but isn't, still records 1080p video though, which is ideal for outdoor activities.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Polar FT4 Heart Rate Monitor

A nice simple activity tracking watch that can also monitor your heart rate via a chest band, which is super-accurate.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Jawbone Up

It may be getting on a bit, but Jawbone's original Up is still a decent activity tracker and a serious bargain.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Running top with ID tag

This hi-vis running top comes with a built-in NFC-scannable ID tag which is useful if they get into an accident while out running.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Smartwatch stand

If you're 100% sure that they already have an Apple Watch or is about to get one in another of the packages waiting to be unwrapped, this smartwatch stand is very cool.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Misfit Flash

The friendly but blank-faced Misfit Flash is another excellent budget activity tracker option.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

10. Wristbands for various wearables

These cute wristbands come in a variety of colours and fit a number of activity trackers including Misfit and Sony's offerings.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Garmin Forerunner 10 GPS Running Watch

GPS watches are still a rarity in Android Wear and that means a lack of accuracy in activity tracking - for accurate tracking, grab a Garmin!

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Jawbone UP2 Gunmetal Hex Rope Activity and Sleep Tracker

Stunning looking hardware and an amazing app make the Jawbone UP2 a fantastic choice of activity tracker. Wireless sync and 10 days battery are massive bonuses too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. LG G Watch

One of the cheapest Android Wear watches. A little older now, but still as capable as many new devices.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Pebble Smartwatch

A simple smartwatch, but one of the best-loved ever release. Long battery life and a simple design make it a winner.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Withings Pulse Ox Activity, Sleep, Heart Rate and SPO2 Tracker

Withings manages to make some beautiful wearables and other health devices, the Pulse can monitor everything you'd need too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Neatmo UV tracker

The gift of good health is priceless and, while we can't promise this will deliver it, it will warn the recipient when they've had enough sun for a day and thus increase the health of their skin.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Customised Apple Watch band

Instead of going with one of Apple's generic watch bands, choose one of the crowd-sourced designs already on the website or create your own using photos and images.

Check out this gift: at Casetify

8. Vibease wearable vibrator

Probably quite good if you're in a long distance relationship with the lady in question, this wearable vibrator is controlled from a smartphone app. Don't let her open it in front of the parents!

Check out this gift: at Firebox

9. Fitbit Charge

Focussed mainly on tracking heart rate, this stylish activity tracker also has caller ID so you can check who's calling before faffing about getting your phone out of your bag.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Garmin Forerunner

A good watch for runners, this helps you track your daily goals by showing the distance, pace, calories burned, lap, average or current pace and speed of your run.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Motorola Moto 360 Smartwatch

Motorola's round watch offers one of the best aesthetics of any smartwatch, and loads of features too.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Fitbit Surge Ultimate Fitness Super Watch

One of the coolest looking smartwatches about, but also one dedicated to helping you track your activity each day.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Garmin Forerunner 225 GPS Running Watch

If you're giving a present to someone who loves running, the Garmin is ideal - it has amazing features along with superb accuracy.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Sony Smartwatch 3

One of the most capable smartwatches you can buy, the Sony can track you with GPS which makes it great for runners.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Tomtom MultiSport Cardio Watch

TomTom take sports seriously, and with their navigational expertise you can also be sure it knows where you are, and can help you plan runs.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Jawbone Up3

The most advanced (and therefore expensive) of the Jawbone products we've suggested in this guide, the Up3 tracks your heart rate, activity and sleep more accurately than ever.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

7. Skulpt

One for the gym enthusiasts out there, Skulpt actually analyses your muscles and rates their fat percentage just by holding it against your skin. That means it can help fitness buffs to understand exactly what impact their workouts are having.

Check out this gift: at Argos

8. Moto 360

One of the best looking smartwatches out there with all Android Wear's smarts baked right in.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Withings Activite Pop

As well as being a good-looking watch with interchangeable straps, the Activite Pop is an activity tracker that'll keep a handle on your sleep, movements and syncs that data with your phone.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Ringly ring

Like a sort of modern-day mood ring, Ringly can be programmed to let you in on a variety of notifications from your phone using nothing more than gentle vibrations and discreet flashes of light.

Check out this gift: at Ringly

Christmas Gift Guide: Computing

Phones, tablets and wearables may be where it's at in terms of cool tech, but everyone still has a laptop, right? And that means there are loads of cool gifts you can give that will be really appreciated by the recipient.

On this page you'll find computing items that we'd happily buy for our own loved ones - they're all recommended by us. We're starting with computing gift ideas under £25 and we'll work our way up to the more expensive stuff.

1. Inateck 13.3 inch MacBook Air/Pro case

Keep your Macbook - or other 13-inch laptop - safe and sound when you travel around. Will keep dust out, and stop it getting scratched.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Samsung microSD memory card 64GB

For use mostly in phones that have a microSD socket, this can expand your ability to store photos and videos by a huge amount. Worth every penny.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Targus Ultraslim Laptop Chill mat

Keeps laptops from overheating by giving them a place to send their heat when on a table. This can stop your laptop from having an artificially short life.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. TeckNet C016 USB HD 720P Webcam

A very well-priced webcam which gives you HD video and clear audio thanks to noise-cancelling technology. There's also LED lighting to make you feel like a pro.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. TeckNet M002 Nanon Wireless Mouse

A simple and inexpensive wireless mouse will make you friends with anyone who receives it. This one comes with a little dongle that plugs into your USB socket to make it work beautifully.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Toast flashdrive

Who doesn't love a breakfast-themed peripheral? This fun USB flashdrive comes with 8GB of storage and a hankering for hot buttered toast.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. Rainbow keyboard cover

All Apple products look exactly the same, right? Wrong! Help her jazz up her Apple Macbook with this washable silicone keyboard cover.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Contact lens case

What's better than a standard contact lens? A contact lens case for the hardcore keyboard enthusiast which looks like keys from a keyboard... of course.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. A laptop for the cat

The only decent laptop you'll get for under £25 is this one for your cat. Be prepared for the cat to ignore it entirely and go for the box it comes in instead.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Cable labels

Is her New Year's Resolution likely to be 'get organised'? Then this pack of cable labels will help her sort out the rat king behind the desk.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Thule Gauntlet 3.0 13" Macbook sleeve

Keep your 13-inch Mac or PC very clean and tidy with this rather tasty and ridged sleeve.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Samsung 1TB Slimline Portable Hard Drive

Have you ever lost loads of great photos or other data because your computer had a boo-boo? Well get this backup drive to keep your files safe.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. HP Deskject 2540 All-In-One Printer

Eugh. Printing. No one likes it, but we all end up having to do it from time-to-time. Grab this HP, then marvel at how it costs more to replace the ink than to buy a new machine.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Logitech MK365 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set

Compact, lightweight and useful for use with a laptop, Logitech's MK365 keyboard and mouse set is superb for making you more productive.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Samsung SE-218gn Ultra Slim DVD writer

Most computers don't come with optical drives any more so this Samsung fills that gap, and allows you to backup files to DVD as well.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. An actually nice laptop case

A lot of laptop cases are uninspiring or your garden-variety dog ugly, so hunt around for a nice one instead. Try this spotty Cath Kidston affair...

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

7. A second actually nice laptop case option

...or this smart sleeve if their style is a bit more upmarket. It's tailored to fit a 12-inch Macbook but will be good for other laptops too.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

8. Raspberry Pi starter kit

Aka the gift of knowledge. This starter kit contains everything they needs to build their own XBMC Media Player.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Wi-Fi extender aka the gift of Wi-Fi in their room

Now, this one will take a bit of explaining when the paper comes off - no one really wants a Wi-Fi extender as a gift. But if the Wi-Fi doesn't stretch to their bedroom and it drives them round the bend... suddenly it looks a bit more exciting, doesn't it?

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Logitech M705 Wireless Mouse

Again, a tricky one to get right - but if you're sure that a mouse will improve the lady in question's life then this Logitech one has been voted great for all hand sizes.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Herschel 15" Laptop Messenger Bag

If someone you want to buy a gift for flies, grab this bag for them, it's ideal for taking on planes and tucking away when not needed.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Logitech C920 HD Webcam

Now you can Skype with friends using this epic 1080p webcam. Just make sure you've had enough sleep before appearing on. Or use makeup guys.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Apple USB SuperDrive CD and DVD Reader

Own an Apple laptop and miss the optical drive, well you can just buy one to keep up with movies or old backups.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

4. Apple Wireless Magic Mouse

Apple's mice are expensive, but well worth it if you're an Apple user, it also makes a great gift because it's a treat.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. Samsung M3 Slimline 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive

Again, we need to talk about your backups. Make more of them more often - use this drive to do it.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. 3Doodler

3D printers tend to be a little unwieldy but she can get her Penny Crayon on with this 3D printing pen which creates solid models instead of drawings.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Apple Magic Mouse

Yes, it's another mouse. But if they're big into Apple then this is the only real mouse-based option worth going for.

Check out this gift: at Apple

8. Apple AV multiport

Again, not the most exciting gift of all time but a handy one if you're, say, using a VPN on a MacBook to access overseas streaming services and want to watch them on the big screen.

Check out this gift: at Apple

9. Elgato Eye TV

Turns her laptop into a TV receiver which could help reduce arguments over the TV.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Wacom Intuos Pen and Touch

Another one for the creatives out there, this graphics pad lets you scribble and scrawl on-screen without using a mouse or trackpad.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Corsair K70 RGB

Spending more than £100 on a keyboard might sound daft, but this is how you interact with your PC, than this is just about the best keyboard out there.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon's amazing Kindle is made even better by the glorious Paperwhite. If you're into reading, but want to save trees this is the device for you.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Buffalo 2TB NAS

If you know someone who spends a lot of time on a computer then the chances are they need some safe storage, which this NAS offers.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Linksys WRT1900AC router

This might sound like a snooze fest, but if you've ever used bad Wi-Fi you'll know what a pain it is, this will give you speed and stability as well as advanced setup options.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. BenQ 27-inch Gaming monitor

Called a gaming monitor, but really just a good all-rounder. Its gaming name means it responds fast and that appeals to the gamers!

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Lenovo Ideapad 100

It's not out until November so you may have to hang fire for a while, but this 14-inch laptop runs Windows 10 and weighs just 1.6kg (just slightly more than a Macbook Air) for less than £200.

Check out this gift: at Lenovo (from November)

7. Dell Chromebook 11

One of the best laptops at this price point, Dell's Chromebook comes with an 11-inch screen and Google's cloud-friendly OS.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. HP Stream 11

A more stylish Windows option that won't break the bank, the Stream 11 from HP is a cheap and cheerful laptop that handles light tasks with ease.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Acer Chromebook 13

A slightly larger Chromebook than the Dell, but still offering 13 hours of battery life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Laptop bag

Laptops aren't cheap so don't let her carry hers around in a tote bag that's liable to break at any second - a sturdy yet stylish laptop bag like this one is more likely to keep her stuff safe.

Check out this gift: at Not On The High Street

Christmas Gift Ideas: DVD and Blu-ray

Now this one is a no brainer - who doesn't like receiving TV boxsets, Blu-ray movies or associated technology for Christmas? No one, that's who.

On this page you'll find some entertainment recommendations from TechRadar's staff including DVD and Blu-ray options, as well as Blu-ray players, cables and associated items that we'd happily give our own families. Cheapest items at the top, more expensive at the bottom!

1. Mean Girls (DVD)

Yet to meet a single woman who does not love this film unconditionally.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

2. Inside Out (Blu-ray)

Pixar tugs at the heartstrings and tickles the funnybone with everyone's favourite fantasy gal-pal Amy Poehler on vocal duties.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

3. Mad Max Fury Road (Blu-ray)

An action movie with a female hero and a feminist bent: and it's actually quite good!

Check out this gift: at Amazon

4. Amy

The tragic tale of the sweet, funny, troubled and talented Amy Winehouse is relayed in this stunning documentary built from interviews and archive footage. Just a tip: don't watch this one on Christmas Day.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

5. Pitch Perfect 2

The sequel to the Glee-inspired Pitch Perfect is as funny as it is likely to make you want to pick up a microphone and sing along.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

6. Betron HDMI cable

HDMI cables shouldn't cost a lot of money, and they're essential to all modern home cinema, gaming and computing gear. Give the gift of connectivity.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Disc Protector 2

Any mildly scratched DVDs, CDs or Blu-rays that don't play properly might be fixable with this machine. Just don't ask what happened to Disc Protector 1.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

8. Case Logic disc wallet

Here's a tip, take your CDs, Blu-rays or DVDs out of their cases, pop those in the loft and the discs in this case, you'll save a huge amount of space.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

9. Allsop ProLens Laser Lens Diagnostic Cleaner

If you're having trouble with discs in a games console or Blu-ray player the laser might be dirty, this little tool will clean it.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

10. VIRGO shelf for DVDs, CDs and Blu-rays

Look, it's a shelf. You're unlikely to win gift-giver of the year for this one, but it's also pretty handy to receive.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

1. Samsung BD-F5100 Network Blu-ray and DVD Player

Who remembers when Blu-ray players were £500? We do. Now they're £50 for a great little device. What a time to be alive.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. The Wire box set

For £50 you could own possibly the best series in the history of TV. Remastered in widescreen and in HD to boot. What are you waiting for?

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. The West Wing box set

Honestly, it's a toss-up between this show and The Wire for greatness, but The West Wing is must-watch TV.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Jurassic Park movie pack

All four of the Jurassic Park movies in one Blu-ray set. Perfect until they release the next movie in the increasingly inaccurately titled trilogy.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Only Fools and Horses complete collection

There are two kinds of people, those who have seen all of Only Fools and those who have not. Don't be the second kind of person.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Game Of Thrones S1-4 (Blu-ray)

Nurture her inner Khaleesi with all the Game Of Thrones currently available on Blu-ray.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. The complete Harry Potter series (Blu-ray)

All eight Harry Potter films on Blu-ray - what else are you going to do between Christmas and New Year?

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Parks and Recreation S7 (DVD)

It's time to say goodbye to Lesley Knope and her ragtag team of Parks department employees - with the added bonus that this hasn't aired in the UK yet.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. The Complete 30 Rock (DVD)

We can all learn a lot from Liz Lemon and her adorably shambolic personal life as we sit alone, worrying about what we'd do if we started choking on a piece of hotdog.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. Back To The Future

With October 2015 being the year and month Doc and Marty travelled to in the second film, there'll be a lot of noise around this boxset reissue - get in on the hype. Unfortunately, this one doesn't come with an actual flux capacitor so, please, step away from the plutonium. You're stuck with 2015 until December 31st.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Sony BDP-S3500 Smart Blu-ray player

This player offers a load of smart functionality and super-fast Wi-Fi so that you can watch video in the best possible quality from the internet.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Boardwalk Empire seasons 1-5 Blu-ray

Another amazing TV series for offer in amazing quality thanks to Blu-ray - a fantastic gift.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. The Sopranos complete Blu-ray boxset

Watch the amazing Soprano family do their thing in this complete boxset, another great one for TV fans with time on their hands.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Sons of Anarchy complete Blu-ray boxset

The person you're giving this too will need to be happy with violence and immoral behaviour, but this is one hell of a TV show.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Breaking Bad - Complete Series Collector's Edition Tin

Watch Walter White go from a chemistry teacher with cancer to a man with a very different job. It's a lot better than we described it though.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

1. Toshiba BDX1500KB

A basic Blu-ray player - no bells or whistles like internet connectivity but it can upscale DVDs and won't break the bank.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

2. Panasonic DMP-BDT370EB

This one comes with 3D capability and a handful of web apps as well as playing back in 4K.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

3. Sony BDPS7200

This sony Blu-ray player has it all - 3D, Ultra HD and a huge variety of connected apps and high-resolution audio to boot.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

4. Panasonic DMR-HWT130EB

Watch Blu-rays while you record Freeview programmes in HD. It's going to kill off loads of other boxes under your TV, and that's a good thing.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Sony BDP-S6500

The smartest Blu-ray player around, looks great, upscales to 4K video and offers smart features a-plenty.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Yamaha YAS 93 Surround Soundbar with subwoofers

Beef up the sound in your home cinema with this amazing soundbar with built-in subwoofers to boost sound and give movies new life.

Check out this giftn: at Amazon.co.uk

7. Sony BDVE2100 Blu-ray Cinema System

Speakers, Blu-ray player all included. It's an all-in-one cinema package for the person who wants to start enjoying films as they were meant to be seen (and heard).

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

8. Slingbox M1

Watch TV shows from your home TV provider while you're on the move on a phone or laptop.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

Christmas Gift Ideas: Kitchen gadgets

The kitchen has been an analogue world for a long time - spare the odd fancy microwave. But that is changing, and there are loads of cool gadgets and tools you can give people to enliven their love of cooking!

On this page you'll find a whole batch of kitchen-related Christmas gift ideas, starting with cheaper items and getting slightly more pricey as you scroll down.

1. VEG-A-SPIN Vegetable Spiralizer

It's hard to dress this up to be anything but a product that makes strips out of vegetables, but for anyone who cooks this is an awesome gift.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Robert Welch Signature, Hand Held Sharpener

Blunt knives are the worst, they'll cause you all sorts of problems and won't produce good results - a knife sharpener is always an ideal gift.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

3. Breville Blend-Active Personal Blender

Blending takes seconds and products either a sauce for your pasta or a delicious drink for your breakfast. This one blends directly into a cup you can take out with you.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Alessi Teo Teaspoon Tea Bag Squeezer

Admit it, this is clever as anything and a great kitchen talking point. You may never buy one for yourself, but it's ideal gift fodder.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. LunchBots Lunch Container

Lunch, contained for whomever you chose to bestow this amazing gift upon. Would be better with Spider-man on the front though.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Sushi bazooka

The hardest part of making sushi is making sushi. This aggressively named gadget takes all the hassle out of the process, leaving just beautiful maki rolls to show off and enjoy.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. SpreadTHAT self-heating butter knife

For the toast aficionado, this is the most important invention since sliced bread. A knife that uses the heat from your hand so you can spread your butter straight from the fridge.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Fridge pets

How would you like to be greeted in Japanese by a penguin every time you open the fridge door? You'd love it, right?

Check out this gift: at Firebox

9. Floating glass lamp

This clever floating bulb turns any old glass you have lying around into a lamp - great for dinner parties, probably.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

10. 3D Space Cookie cutters

Not sure we really need to explain to you how awesome a gift these 3D space cookie cutters would be for any space-curious baking enthusiast.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Molecule-R Cuisine Gastronomy Kit

Turn the excitement of eating into the excitement of a science lesson. Learn about flavours and build weird and wonderful dishes.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Nescafe Dolce Gusto Onlo Manual Coffee Machine

Some trash gets talked about these all-in-one coffee machines, but the truth is that they make great coffee with none of the messing about doing it yourself takes.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Apex Kitchenware 7-piece Professional Kitchen Knife Set and Holder

Guns for show, knives for a pro. Of course guns are next to useless for cooking, but these knives will help you make amazing food.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Kitchen Craft Master Class Deluxe Cook's Blowtorch

You simply can't make a Creme Brule without a blowtorch. Also you'll be able to offer very small car repairs on the side to fund your kitchen gadgets habit.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Fallen Fruits BBQ Tools

There's nothing quite like cooking on a BBQ. Sadly, it's also all too easy to mess it up with poor tools, so gift this to your BBQ king or queen and eat perfection outdoors.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Breville BlendActive Blender

Can't afford a Nutribullet? This Breville blender is the next best thing at a fraction of the price.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. The Perfect Drink

Fire your bartender. This electronic scale hooks up to a smartphone app to help you make perfectly crafted cocktails.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Playbulb

These cute colour-changing garden lights are all controlled by an app on your smartphone and powered by the sun - so no batteries or charging required.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

9. Tefal Fresh Express

If they're trying to eat healthier, this advanced chopper will help them do it smarter. Slicing, coarse shredding, thin shredding, grating ain't no thing for the Fresh Express, and it's small enough to stick in a drawer when it's out of commission.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Cole & Mason Derwent Salt and Pepper Mill Gift Set

Look, there's no way to dress this up, it's £70 for a salt and pepper mill. But, what it does offer is a gift that someone would probably never buy themselves - the best kind, basically.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Nutribullet Nutrition Extractor

The Nutribullet aims to make you healthy by pounding every last drop of goodness our of fruit and veg. Get in on the juicy action now.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Le Creuset Wine Accessories GS-500 Essentials Set

This kit gives you everything you need to open a bottle of wine, then seal it up and pretend that it won't all get drunk in one night.

Check out this gift for men: at Amazon.co.uk

4. The Oak and Rope Personalised Chopping Board

An ideal wedding gift that allows you to personalize your chopping board gift that will be cherished forever. Or as long as the marriage lasts.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. Philips HD9220/20 Airfryer Healthier Oil Free Fryer

Everyone loves chips, but chips are bad. The Philips fryer does its best to make them as not-bad as possible. So give the gift of chips to someone you love.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. iKettle

A Wi-Fi connected kettle that asks you if you'd like a cuppa when you wake up and when you get home. The future is amazing.

Check out this gift: at Firebox

7. Drop Connected Kitchen Scale

A kitchen scale that comes with a connected app full of recipes to make - and because it's an app, it can re-calculate amounts at a tap of the screen if you're cooking for one.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. The Smoking Gun

That's a noirish name for something that basically adds a quick blast of smoky flavour to whatever you have lying around the kitchen.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Handpresso

The world's smallest, portable, espresso machine - perfect for travelling coffee addicts.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Lec DF50B Wine and Beer Fridge, Black

It's never popular when you throw out all the food to make room for all the beer, so grab a dedicated fridge.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

2. Global 8 piece Steak Knife and Fork Set

Global knives are must-haves for the kitchen, so why not make them must-haves on the dining table too.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Nespresso CitiZ and Milk XN730T40 Coffee Machine

Beautiful coffee from a machine, in minutes, without the need to mess around brewing your own.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Oxo Good Grips Non-Stick Pans, set of 3

Oxo makes pans now, and towers and also stock cubes. The pans look good though, and any chef will love them as a gift.

Check out this gift : at John Lewis

5. Magimix blender

Magimix blenders will blend you up sauce, juice and smoothies in no time at all. Plus it looks cool as beans.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Nutribullet blender

The must-have blender for 2k15, the Nutribullet tears through seeds, nuts, stalks and other associated roughage so you a) get a nutrient-rich smoothie and b) don't have to faff about with any prep. Winner.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Kenwood Mixer

Help her turn her Bake Off obsession into delicious baked goods.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

8. Nearly a Roomba

We wouldn't normally recommend you get anyone but an actual vacuum enthusiast a hoover for Christmas, but robotic vacuum cleaners are like little pets scurrying around and doing your bidding.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Sage by Heston Blumenthal

This smart toaster comes with several revolutions in toast-making - a quick look function so you can just check how it's getting on without stopping the whole cycle, and 'a bit more' button which let's you top up the toasting without the danger of burning it to a cinder.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

Christmas Gift Ideas: Beauty and Grooming

And we're finishing our run down of all the best Christmas gift ideas in 2015 with a staple of the gifting scene - beauty and grooming! These items are both warmly recieved and super useful, and that's why most of us usually get something from this category most years.

Here are our recommendations for the best beauty and grooming Christmas gift ideas, starting with the cheapest items and working our way towards the slightly more pricey ones.

1. Nivea Men Ultimate Fitness Bag

It's a gross generalisation but men usually find cosmetics tedious. Take the hassle out of it buy obtaining this pack of everything for the man in your life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Original Penguin Colour Block Wash Bag

Often overlooked are washbags, but a good one is hard to find. When you do eventually track one down, it will last years and travel the world with you.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

3. Wahl 9916-1117 Groomsman Beard and Moustache Trimmer Set

Keep the facial hair of the one your love in check by presenting the gift of this beard trimmer. It's a lot better than wet shaving and you can keep the stubble.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

"£25 for moisturising cream?" is the sort of thing a man might say to a woman. So prove him wrong with the gift of expensive face cream.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Oral-B Vitality Precision Clean Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush

The onward march of toothbrushes continues toward the inevitable end when they take over the world and enslave humankind. In the meantime, here's a clever toothbrush to keep your teeth clean.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

6. Heat protection spray

Ok, this one's not tech - but there's a lot of heat-based hair tech coming up in the list and the least you can do is get her some heat protection spray to go with them.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. LA Tweez light-up Tweezers

For all those low-light eyebrow plucking sessions she is so fond of.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Bikini shaper and trimmer

Look, we'll be honest. We don't think you should get any woman in your life a bikini trimmer for Christmas unless explicitly requested. However, there just isn't much decent beauty tech out there for less than £25. And hey, it's handy.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. Philips Shaver Series 3000

Shave yourself almost completely clean with the Philips Shaver 3000. It's not quite like wet shaving, but it's a lot less painful. Gifts shouldn't be painful.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

1. Davidoff Coolwater Gift Set

Someone once said that if you don't use an aftershave then all you smell of is yourself. There's a chance they were being rude. Anyway, this kit has stuff to make you smell good.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Philips Sonicare HX6511/50 Easy Clean Rechargable Toothbrush

It's another toothbrush, but this one can improve your gum health in two weeks. So give the gift of healthy gums, if nothing else.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. ClarinsMen Fatigue Fighter 50ml

At £32 for a cream you smear on your face this one better have some magic embedded with it. Still, makes a great gift for the tired-looking person with bad skin in your life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Wahl 9854-802 Lithium Ion Grooming Station Li+

Help your loved one maintain their hair length to perfecting. This little device will allow you to trim beards to perfection.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. Olay Microdemabrasion Advanced Cleansing System

Because, as everyone with two X chromosomes knows, sometimes soap and water just doesn't get your face clean enough. This battery-powered exfoliator comes with everything you need for an at-home facial.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

6. Babyliss Big Hair styling brush

Tape decks, huge power ballads, shoulder pads... The '80s are back, baby, and they've brought big hair with them. This is basically a brush with a built-in hair dryer.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

7. Scholl massager

It sounds like an, um, intimate product, but this massager is meant for your aches and pains, and has had rave reviews.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

1. Kiehl's Men Travel Set

Everything a man needs to travel is in this bag, which makes it the idea gift for any dude who's shunning his obligation to have silky smooth face skin.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Reiss Henderson Contrast Wash Bag

It's a bag to put washing stuff in for travel. Honestly, it's a great gift.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

3. Wahl Lithium Triple Play 3-in-1 Grooming Station

Go easy on your skin with this grooming station which aims to shave you without the pain of wet shaving, and has everything you need to look great.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. Acqua di Parma Colonia Essenza Cologne

Smelling clean is nice, but smelling of a fancy fragrance is even better, it's also the go-to gift for men who can't be bothered to buy stuff themselves.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

5. Philips BG2036/32 Bodygroomer

All of us men have annoying body hair, so help the man in your life keep his in check with this bodygroomer.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. Yoyo mat

A self-rolling yoga mat will save her at least eight seconds per practice.

Check out this gift: at Kickstarter

7. José Eber Infrared Blow Dryer

A godsend for people with frizzy hair, this dryer uses infrared to tame even the wildest birds' nest into a sleek, glossy finish.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Remington curler

It might take a bit of getting used to, but this curler automatically rotates your hair around itself so the days of contorting yourself to curl your hair are behind you.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

9. ghd IV Hair Styler MK4

The much-lauded GHD hair straightener has ceramic plates, heats up fast and has a built-in kill switch to lessen the chance of you burning the house down because you forgot to turn them off.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

1. Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Toothbrush

How clean can your teeth get? Well Philips says cleaner than they are right now, and this toothbrush will sort them right out.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

2. Braun Series 7 790cc-4 Electric Shaver with Cleaning Centre

This is the Rolls Royce of shaving products. Also has a cleaning centre too, so you can keep it pleasant and hair-free for its whole life.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

3. Gentlemen's Tonic Savile Row Shaving Set

Proper shaving is a thing of beauty, so for the man who doesn't want to go electric, grab this as the ideal indulgent present.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

4. skinChemists Wrinkle Killer Night Kit for Him

For the price this will probably kill vampires, make you irresistible to your choice of lover and take the bin out. Or perhaps just make you look 20 minutes younger.

Check out this gift: at Amazon.co.uk

5. Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum, 75ml

How do you smell? Good? Well even if you do you can always smell different.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

6. GHD Eclipse

The arch overlord of hair straightening, the GHD Eclipse comes packed with sensors so your hair gets the most out of every stroke - plus, its special insulating case leaves it cool to touch even after 45 minutes of hardcore straightening.

Check out this gift: at John Lewis

7. Clarisonic Mia 2 Sonic Skin Cleansing System

According to the folk over at Clairsonic, splashing a bit of water on your face doesn't actually get it all that clean - this electronic brush supposedly uses your skin's natural elasticity to give it a deeper clean and a soothing massage at the same time.

Check out this gift: at Amazon

8. Babyliss Curl Secret

Taking all the hassle out of curling your hair, this nifty curler draws your hair into its chamber, curls it, heats it until its set and then releases it leaving you nothing to do but enjoy your bouffant bob.

Check out this gift: at Boots