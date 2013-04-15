Trending
 

Man's bionic hands are controlled by an iPhone app

By Mobile phones  

Can we get it on Android though?

Bionic hands iPhone app
Bionic hands? There's an app for that

A man has been given a pair of bionic hands that are partly controlled by an iPhone app, allowing him to enjoy the closest thing to fully-functioning hands in four years.

Four years ago, 34-year-old Jason Koger was involved in an accident that left him with both hands amputated, but he's now been given a pair of highly-advanced bionic hands designed by Touch Bionics in the UK.

The accompanying iPhone app offers 24 different grips to choose from - all he needs to do is tap the corresponding icon. "For the first time in five years I can hold my daughter's hand," said Koger. "I can't tell you what a gift that feels like." See? Technology isn't always so sinister.

More blips!

For more bite-sized news nuggets, just click here.

From CNN

See more Mobile phones news