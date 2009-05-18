Controversial child database goes online

The hotly debated 'ContactPoint' database containing 11 million children's medical records has gone online.

The database – costing around £224 million – was created in response to the tragic death of Victoria Climbie to ensure that details are available to workers in the medical profession.

However, the controversy over the system has not abated, with fears that having the records in one place could potentially be dangerous, and the Liberal Democrat party labelling the system intrusive.

Details

Name, address, gender, contact details for guardians or carers and the date of birth of the child will all be held until their 18th birthday, along with school, GP and information from other healthcare services.

Despite the controversy, the likes of charity Barnardos are backing the scheme, suggesting that it could save children's lives.