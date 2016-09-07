Amazon does a Deliveroo – now delivers takeaway food too

Want a burger with that Kindle Paperwhite? Providing you're an Amazon Prime customer living in London, you can now order a takeaway from the online retail giant, too.

A limited rollout for the time being, restricted to a selection of London postcodes, 100 eateries have signed on with the new Amazon Restaurants service, from big chains like Strada to Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Benares.

To qualify for a delivery, you'll have to be a member of Amazon's £7.99 a month / £79 a year Amazon Prime subscription service, and place an order over £15. There will be no additional charges on top of a restaurant's standard rate, and Amazon promises you'll get free delivery within an hour, too.

The competition

App-based food ordering is a booming business, especially in the UK capital, with the likes of Deliveroo, Just-Eat and now even taxi firm Uber all sending fleets of feeders to hungry homes. But the scale of Amazon's operations will likely cause concern for even the established services.

Amazon's making a concerted play to fill your stomachs, recently launching a grocery delivery service, as well as finally letting loose its Amazon Dash buttons in the UK.