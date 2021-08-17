Wireless headphones deal: Save £119 on the Jabra Elite 85h

If you’re looking to bag a bargain on some high-quality wireless headphones, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve just spotted the Jabra Elite 85h on sale at Currys for £99.99 (was £219). This is an impressive £119 saving and a record-low price that isn't being matched by other retailers right now.

We’ve seen the Jabra Elite 85h with various different discounts over the last few months, usually dropping to around £130, with the most significant drop taking place during Prime Day sales to just under £120. However, these sale prices haven’t stayed around for long with the cost gradually increasing back up to the £200 mark. Admittedly, it’s been a while since we’ve seen the Elite 85h at their full retail price of £219, but we’ve never seen them drop to below £100 until now.

Plus, this latest deal at Currys beats other retailers like Amazon, which has the wireless headphones on sale for £149. With no guesses as to how long this £99.99 offer at Currys will last, we recommend that you check it out sooner to avoid any chance of missing this excellent saving.

Today's best Jabra Elite 85h headphone deals

Jabra Elite 85H: £219 £99.99 at Currys

Save £119.01 - You’ll find the Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones in the Black colour variant on sale at Currys for just £99.99. This is an impressive £119 saving and beats other retailers which have the Elite 85h wireless headphones on sale for £149. If you’re looking for an affordable pair of noise-cancelling headphones with excellent battery life and audio quality it’s worth checking out this deal before it's too late.

The Jabra Elite 85h were some of the brand's first attempts at providing ANC wireless headphones in 2019 and remain some of the best budget headphones you’ll find. With ANC functionality the Elite 85h model allows you to switch between 3 different types of noise-cancellation and enables listeners to utilise Voice Assistant support with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The stylish and comfortable Elite 85h headphones are perfect for listening to music on the go as they provide up to 36 hours of playback time, and with only 15 minutes of charge, you'll get 5 hours of listening time.

