Wireless earbuds deal: save nearly £50 on these cheap AirPods Pro alternatives

If you want some cheap wireless earbuds and you're bored of the Apple AirPods' all-white aesthetic, this deal from Amazon could be right up your street.

Usually £129, Amazon has slashed the price of the Urbanista London noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds by nearly £50, bringing them down to £79.99, making these stylish buds a great budget alternative to the AirPods Pro. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Urbanista London prices in your region.)

You may notice that the product page title is written in Polish, while the rest of the listing appears in English – this appears to be an error, but this is a legitimate listing from Urbanista's official Amazon store.

Today's best wireless earbuds deal

Urbanista London wireless earbuds: £129 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £49.01 – The Urbanista London are a pair of stylish true wireless earbuds that come in a range of cool colours. For your money, you're getting active noise cancellation, IPX4 water-resistance, a 25-hour battery life, and a warm, well-balanced sound.View Deal

The Urbanista London are a good cheap alternative to noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro, and with a slick, fashionable design, they’re ideal for the more style-conscious among us. The sound quality is pretty good, and while the noise cancellation could be better, it’s unusual to get ANC at all at this price, making them well worth a look if you’re on a budget.

For gym bunnies, there’s an IPX4 water-resistance rating, which means these buds can stand a bit of sweat – and for all us less physically-inclined bud wearers, that means the Urbanista London won’t break if you get caught in the rain, too.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5 support, you can expect a strong and reliable connection, while a 25-hour battery life just about beats the more expensive AirPods Pro.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Urbanista London prices in your region below: