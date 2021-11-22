Western Digital has slashed the price of its best SSD for Black Friday

With the official start of the holiday shopping season now just days away, early Black Friday deals are coming in hot.

The WD_Black SN850, one of the most in-demand SSDs around, is currently available via the Western Digital store for just £119.99, down from £150.99 (making for a 20% discount).

WD’s US discount isn’t quite so generous (just $5 off), but buyers in the States can find the SN850 at GameStop for as little as $159.99.

1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD: £150.99 £119.99 from Western Digital

Save 20% - This lightning fast M.2 drive from WD is available for 20% off in the UK right now. It might not be Black Friday just yet, but you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal on this market-leading SSD, even on the day itself.

1TB WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD: $239.99 $159.99 from GameStop

Save 30% - In the US, GameStop is offering the best deal on the WD_Black SN850. Grab it while stocks last.

When it comes to Black Friday SSD deals , it doesn’t get much better than this. Our data shows the WD_Black SN850 is up there with the most in-demand internal SSDs on the market. And for good reason - it’s one of the best M.2 drives around by any metric.

This drive boasts 7,000MB/sec read speeds and 5,300MB/sec write speeds, which is up there with the fastest SSDs on the market (and many times faster than even the best hard drives ). This means it’s the perfect choice for the performance-conscious PC gamer, or creative professionals who work with capacity-hungry file types.

Unlike the previous generation, it’s also compatible with the PS5, although you’ll need to purchase the slightly more expensive version that comes equipped with a heatsink (costing £185.99).

