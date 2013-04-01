YouTube announces shutdown in April Fools' jape, says it was just a contest

YouTube released a video on Sunday claiming it would be shutting down after 8-years and, from April 1, would no-longer be accepting video submissions from users.

Of course, it was all just an April Fools' Day trick - the fruit of a hook-up with the guys at The Onion - but it's probably the best of the millions of japes you'll be subjected to today.

During the clip, the sharing site claimed it had almost fulfilled its founding MO - to find the best home video on the internet - and would now begin the decade-long process of picking an overall winner.

Check out the video below for some all-star cameos, including Harry and his finger-munching brother Charlie. They grow up so fast don't they?

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.

Via Mashable