Oppo's smartwatch will charge in five minutes, apparently

It seems like everyone wants to join the smartwatch party, including Chinese electronics vendor Oppo, which has gone from making Blu-ray players to smartphones in not much time at all.

GizChina picks up on a rumour from Weibo that Oppo is working on a smartwatch that will feature the same quick-charging technology as its smartphones. As a result, the wearable can go from zero to 100% in just five minutes.

The pain of having to charge your smartwatch every day would be eased somewhat if it only took a few minutes to do. You could replenish the battery during breakfast rather than overnight.

All in the details

The rumours suggest the smartwatch will launch alongside the Oppo Find 9 flagship smartphone at some point this year, so we shouldn't have long to wait to see it in action - even if it's likely to be restricted to China.

Other details on the device are scarce at the moment: we don't know what software it's going to be running, which phones it will be compatible with, or how much it's going to cost.

The speedy charging technology is interesting, though - even if the batteries in our gadgets aren't going to get longer-lasting anytime soon, if they can charge up in minutes rather than hours then that could make a huge difference for users.