A new, cheap gold Apple Watch could debut next week

Have you been drooling over the very expensive Gold Apple Watch Edition? Well, Apple's iPhone 6S launch event on 9 September may have a more affordable option for you.

According to the New York Times, "people close to the product" told the publication that a Apple could would be releasing a less expensive gold version of the Apple Watch at next week's event.

Just how much cheaper than the current Gold Apple Watch Edition, which starts at US$10,000, wasn't revealed, but to get it anywhere near affordable, we hope the pricing would drop down to about at least under $2,000.

The sources also told the publication that other "new metal finishes" for the Apple Watch may be unveiled next week as well.

While we can't confirm this report, Apple could use the event to launch more Apple Watch options, but we'll have to wait a few more days to see what the Cupertino-giant has in store for us.

We've also heard rumors the event could also showcase the new Apple TV, as well as expecting a look at the Apple Watch OS 2,OS X El Capitan and perhaps even the new iPad Pro onSeptember 9.

Via AppleInsider