Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is free to watch online with BBC iPlayer right now

We'd be lying if we said there weren't a whole lot of comic book movies doing the rounds at the moment. And while some may leave a little to be desired, Marvel's epic Guardians of the Galaxy franchise isn't among those found wanting - in fact, it's one of the absolute best. Even better, you can currently watch Guardians of the Galaxy free online for a limited time with BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Led by 'Star-Lord' Chris Pratt, GoG features a star-studded casting including Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, John C. Reilly, Glenn Close, and Benicio del Toro. And if you're out to watch the Marvel movies in order, you'll probably notice Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the more obviously funny ones in the canon - as well as boasting arguably the best soundtrack of the lot.

So whether you've been meaning to see the film or are simply due a re-watch, you can now take advantage of this great opportunity to stream Guardians of the Galaxy free online on BBC iPlayer - but only until Friday night. After that you'll be back to requiring a Disney Plus account or online rental.

Of course, iPlayer is only accessible if you're located in the UK and have a full TV licence. But Brits temporarily abroad will find that it's possible to watch iPlayer from other countries with the help of one of then best iPlayer VPNs.

Don't miss: how to watch Wonder Woman 1984

WandaVision: release date, cast, trailer, MCU connections and more

See the best cheap TV deals available right now

More movies to watch free online with BBC iPlayer right now

If you think that iPlayer landing a brief stint hosting Guardians of the Galaxy is a one-off for the BBC's streaming service, you'd be wrong.

We can't pinpoint exactly when, but iPlayer has seriously upped its film game in recent months and - while many may only reside there as free movies to watch online for a short time - that shouldn't distract from the fact that on any given day its offering can give the likes of Prime Video and Netflix a run for their money.

Right now, in addition to Guardians of the Galaxy, you can also watch the following movies free online with BBC iPlayer:

Frozen

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Boss Baby

The Godfather

Dunkirk

Mission: Impossible

La La Land

Not a bad selection for a service that's completely free to watch in the UK - and one that, with a little bit of help, can also be enjoyed by Brits away from home.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy online from outside the country

If you're a UK resident outside of the country for whatever reason right now, then geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from watching Guardians of the Galaxy online via BBC iPlayer.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution in the form of a VPN. It's a piece of software that, once downloaded and installed, lets you temporarily relocate your device's IP address to a country of your choosing - in the case of homesick Brits abroad wanting an iPlayer fix, that'd be the UK.

ExpressVPN is our no. 1 rated VPN and the ideal solution for UK residents wanting to watch British streaming services like iPlayer from abroad. It's fast, easy to get up and running (it only takes a couple of minutes), and is compatible with nearly all modern devices including Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Apple TVs, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Windows and Mac computers, and iOS and Android hardware.