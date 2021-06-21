Waiting for the DJI Mini SE? Get this DJI Mavic Mini Prime Day deal instead

The DJI Mavic Mini drone has just seen its Fly More Combo bundle drop to its lowest-ever price during the Amazon Prime Day deals – and it's a great buy, despite growing rumors of a DJI Mini SE.

You can now buy the DJI Mavic Mini, one of our favorite beginner drones, for only £329 in its Fly More Combo pack, which includes three batteries, a carry case, a propellor guard, charging hub and remote controller.

That's a 28% price drop from its usual £459 price, and £70 lower than the £399 price we've seen it on sale for recently. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best DJI Mavic Mini prices in your region).

The DJI Mavic Mini remains one of our favorite drones for beginners, despite the arrival of the DJI Mini 2 and rumors of the DJI Mini SE.

The incoming DJI Mini SE, which has recently been spotted at the US retailer Walmart, is expected to be DJI's cheapest drone yet with a $299 price tag (which would likely work out at around £275). But there are a few reasons why this DJI Mavic Mini deal could well be worth snapping up, despite these rumors.

Firstly, we don't yet know if the DJI Mini SE is going to launch worldwide yet, as so far all the rumors and sightings have taken place in the US. Also, that rumored $299 price tag is for the basic Mini SE bundle, without the spare batteries and other accessories.

In the UK, Fly More Combos are usually £90 higher, which means the DJI Mini SE Fly More Combo would likely be priced at least £30 higher than this equivalent DJI Mavic Mini deal.

Lastly, the DJI Mini SE is, at least from the latest rumors, effectively a repackaged DJI Mavic Mini with a slightly different body design. According to some leaked retail packaging, the two drones will likely share identical specs, including 2.7K video resolution, 12MP still photos and a 2.5-mile range.

In fact, the DJI Mavic Mini even brings some advantages over the rumored Mini SE and DJI Mini 2, such as compatibility with the Litchi app, which helps deliver some features like subject-tracking that aren't available on DJI's beginner drones out of the box.

