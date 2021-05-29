Voxi SIM only deals are quickly becoming the obvious choice for many

In a recent announcement, Voxi revealed that it would be offering unlimited use of the video streaming service TikTok on a host of its SIM only deals. While that doesn't sound like a big deal, it's another step for a network quickly mounting up benefits.

In the past, the Vodafone-owned network had kept its audience small by not so much targeting the under-30s...more telling everyone over 30 they couldn't sign up for its 'youthful' SIM plans.

Since then, Voxi has opened its gates and while the emphasis on younger audiences is still there, Voxi is easily one of the best options for all ages. While that mostly comes down to its flexible 1-month rolling contracts, that isn't anything unique.

Brands like Smarty, iD Mobile and Giffgaff do the same. Voxi has managed to get the edge with its 'endless' features. This means on any of its plans you'll get unlimited use of social media and unlimited calls and texts.

Then, on all but one of its plans, you also get unlimited use of video streaming platforms. That means no data usage on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and now, TikTok.

Combine that with the network's rolling contracts, 5G-ready nature, unlimited social media, cheap pricing, frequent data boosts and its free gift drops and Voxi stands out as one of the best networks right now.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

The cheapest of Voxi's plans, this one gets you 12GB of data for just £10 a month. However, as the cheapest option, it is a lot more limited than the others. Yes, you do get unlimited data on Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter and more but you don't get 5G and no unlimited use of streaming platforms.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

Voxi's 15GB option feels like the best overall value offer from the brand. It only costs £15 a month but on top of the data, you get both the unlimited social media and streaming and this is a 5G-ready SIM plan. While you will find the unlimited streaming and social media massively saves your data plan, if you're downloading loads of apps on the go or playing games, you might need the below SIM instead.

