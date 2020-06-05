These fibre broadband deals are going big on speed, value and Amazon vouchers

It's back! The Vodafone broadband deal that dominated the fibre market a few weeks ago has made a glorious return - so make sure you don't miss out this time!

Let us fill you in on the details. It starts with the fact that Vodafone will currently let you upgrade from its standard broadband deal to its 63Mb Superfast 2 fibre broadband plan absolutely free. Priced at £22.95 a month and free from setup costs, that would be a pretty compelling sell in its own right.

But then comes the best bit! Sign up before June 15 and Vodafone will also throw in a £75 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. And if you already have your phone contract with Vodafone, you'll save even more on your broadband, with prices starting from under the £20 month-mark.

You can search and search all you like, but nobody beats that right now. Not BT Broadband, not TalkTalk, not Virgin Media - nobody.

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

