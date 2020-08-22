Vodafone's excellent fibre broadband deals are back with £100 Amazon vouchers

Vodafone is back in full swing! After keeping its broadband deals pretty regular for a good couple of weeks, it has returned with one of our favourite offers it has ever done.
Right now, on both its Superfast 1 and Superfast 2 plans, Vodafone is throwing in an £100 Amazon voucher. That's on top of the brand's already fiercely competitive pricing.
Go for its cheaper fibre package and you just have to pay £23 a month while scoring speeds averaging 35Mb. And if you're an existing Vodafone phone customer, that price drops to £21.
Looking for something a little bit faster? Vodafone is also including this hefty Amazon.co.uk voucher on its Superfast Fibre 2 plan. That costs you £25 a month but like above, can be cut down by £2 each month if you're an existing customer.
We've listed everything you need to know about these offers below. However, it is well worth noting that Vodafone now operates on 24 month contracts. If you need something shorter, try our guide to the best fibre broadband deals.
Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deals in full:
Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £23 a month (£21 for existing Vodafone customers) + £100 Amazon voucher
The cheaper of Vodafone's two fibre broadband deals, here you're paying just £23 a month while scoring some excellent speeds averaging 35Mb. On top of that, there are no upfront costs to be paid and Vodafone will throw in a tasty £100 Amazon voucher. Already have a phone contract with Vodafone? You can save an extra £2 on the price.View Deal
Vodafone Superfast 2 Broadband: 24 months | Avg speeds 63Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £25 a month (£23 for existing Vodafone customers) + £100 Amazon voucher
Need faster speeds? The upgrade to Vodafone's faster Superfast 2 plan really isn't all that expensive at just £25 a month but that rewards you with faster speeds averaging 63Mb. Like the above deal, existing customers get a discount and the Amazon voucher is available to you.View Deal
It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusive to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.
