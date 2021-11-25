Vodafone's Black Friday fibre broadband deal is good - but it doesn't match TalkTalk's

If your broadband contract is ending soon, then lady luck must be shining on you. It's a fantastic time to get a new broadband deal thanks to Black Friday.

And Vodafone is creating a storm with what it's calling its "best ever broadband deal". For £20 per month and nothing up front, you can sign up for a two-year contract to its superfast 67Mb fibre broadband. Make no mistake... that is a sensational price, and, in normal circumstances, would be head and shoulders ahead of the competition.

But these are not normal times, and the competition around Black Friday broadband deals is hotter than ever this year. So you need to check out the offer TalkTalk is offering.

With the same average speeds and a shorter commitment (18 months), you can get TalkTalk for the same monthly price. But, where this provider ups the ante is with its limited-time freebie. Sign up by Sunday and it will send you a £70 gift card that you can spend at your choice of Amazon.co.uk, M&S, Tesco, or just as a pre-paid credit card you can use anywhere you wish.

These two Black Friday broadband deals in full:

TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 per month + £70 voucher TalkTalk Fibre 65 Broadband: 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 per month + £70 voucher

TalkTalk's Fibre 65 broadband plan is an all-round fantastic option, standing out as the best Black Friday fibre broadband plan this year. Here you're only paying £20 a month but getting speeds averaging 67Mb - easily one of the cheapest prices for that kind of speed. On top of that, you'll also get a £70 voucher with this deal.

Vodafone Vodafone Superfast 2: 24 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | FREE activation | £20 a month

Look familiar? This is almost identical to the TalkTalk deal above, but this one doesn't have that all important gift card. For anybody trying to lock in a bargain monthly cost for as long as possible, however, the longer contract Vodafone is offering may just appeal.

How to claim your gift card

In order to qualify for TalkTalk's gift card, you need to place your order by midnight this Sunday night (November 28).

After that, there is a bit of waiting... TalkTalk says that the voucher will be sent out by email up to 90 days after your order date. So we're afraid you won't have the chance to use it for any Amazon Black Friday deals this year.

Once it lands in your inbox, there's a 150 day time limit on using. And it probably goes without saying that no vouchers will be sent out on orders that are cancelled.

