Vodafone easily has the UK's best broadband deal...but it ends in two days

It's our favourite internet plan out there right now, Martin Lewis is raving about it and it undercuts the rest of the market for price...you'll just need to be very quick if you want to get your hands on it.

Vodafone has always had one of the best value broadband deals out there but right now it is at its height. With bills of just £22.95, it is cheaper than most fibre plans, while also going double on the speeds, landing you an average of 63Mb.

That already makes this a strong offering but then when you include the fact that Vodafone isn't charging any upfront costs, offering discounts to existing customers and is throwing in a £75 Amazon voucher on top, nothing comes close to this.

This promotion has already been extended once but with an end date of May 28, we wouldn't risk seeing if Vodafone is feeling generous a second time. And if you do happen to miss it, there are plenty of other strong fibre broadband deals out there.

Broadband and TV deals: go all out on your internet plan

Vodafone's fantastic fibre broadband deal in full:

It's worth noting that if you head straight to the Vodafone website and try to find this deal, you won't be able to - at least not with that generous Amazon.co.uk Gift Card. This is an offer that's exclusivity to only a few websites, and you have to click through from one of the links on this page.

