Virgin's cheapest broadband and TV deals now come with a free smart clock

We're not sure what's happened but recently Virgin has been unstoppable when it comes to its promotions. Price cuts, free gifts and more are being thrown left, right and centre and its latest addition is an absolute winner.

A while ago now, Virgin slashed down the cost of its Big Bundle from £38 a month to £29.99. Now, it has taken that a step further, cutting all upfront costs and throwing in a free gift.

Until 11.59pm on May 21, you can get a free Lenovo Smart Clock or £50 off your bills when you buy Virgin's Big Bundle. That easily makes this the best value option of all the broadband and TV deals out there, even with BT slashing its costs!

With Virgin's Big Bundle, you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb, over 110 channels and inclusive weekend calls. Want faster speeds and need a new SIM plan, you can upgrade to a more powerful version for just £4 a month extra.



You can find out more about this time-limited offer from Virgin below or if you want to see what else is available, consult our guide to the best broadband deals for everything out there right now.

Not the offer for you? Consult our fibre broadband deals for more

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 110+ channels | FREE activation | £38 £29.99 a month + free Lenovo Smart clock or £50 bill credit

We remember it being £38 a month not £29.99 a month but either way, this is the cheapest we've seen the Big Bundle in a very long time! If you want a cheap broadband and TV deal from Virgin, nothing comes close to this right now. And on top of that cheap pricing, there are no upfront costs right now and a free smart clock or bill credit!View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



