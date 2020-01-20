Virgin's biggest and best broadband and TV deal now comes with a free Xbox One S too

If your dream broadband and TV deal needs to have super fast fibre speeds, a free console thrown in and of course, an overly hyperbolic name to show just how fast it is, Virgin Media's latest flash sale will be ideal.

Until midnight this Wednesday, Virgin's 'Ultimate Oomph bundle' comes paired with a free Xbox One S and a copy of Forza Horizon 4. And for anyone who isn't enticed by the idea of a free console, Virgin will instead offer £150 off your bills.

And on top of the free console, this is Virgin's biggest package meaning you're getting a lot for your money. In fact, this bundle comes with ridiculous speeds of 516Mb, over 260 channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K. Then Virgin also throws in unlimited calls and a unlimited data SIM only deal.

Obviously, considering the excessive amount of features thrown in here, this package is by no means cheap. Coming in with a price of £89 a month, this will be a major investment but probably the most complete broadband and TV deal around.

Virgin's flash sale broadband deals:

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | £35 activation fee | £89 a month + £150 bill credit or Xbox One S

£89 a month is a lot but for that price you're getting lightning fast 516Mb average speeds, over 260 channels including all of the kids and entertainment channels, Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K. Then there's the anytime calls and unlimited data SIM only deal and finally the free Xbox One S (now...breath). Ends Wednesday, January 22 at 11.59pmView Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simply to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then - or give an advisor a call on 0800-049-2102.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Superfast.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.

