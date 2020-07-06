Virgin's best broadband and TV deals come with free Google Hub Max and Nest Mini

Virgin Media's flash sales have become the perfect way to score a great discount or added incentive when you sign up for new broadband deals. While sometimes you'll simply be getting a small chunk of money off the price, other times Virgin goes all out.

Right now, the offer falls into the latter category, getting you a free Google Nest Mini and Google Hub Max with select broadband and TV deals. That's a freebie worth £249...but only until Wednesday, July 8 at 11.59pm.

This free gift only comes on three Virgin broadband deals - the Bigger Bundle + Movies, Bigger Bundle + Sport and the Ultimate Oomph bundle. While those are Virgin's priciest packages, they massively outshine the rest.

Each one offers a vastly different collection of channels, with one focusing on films, one on HD and 4K sports and the final collating it all into one big package. Find out more and pick out your ideal bundle below.

Virgin broadband deals:

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | £35 activation | £62 a month

The cheapest of the three packages with free Google smart tech, the Movies bundle secures you over 225 channels including every Sky Cinema channel. On top of that, you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb and weekend calls. All of that comes at a price of £62 a month.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Sports | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 220+ channels | £35 activation | £65 a month

Prefer catching all of the year's sporting events to movies? Now that we're seeing the return of F1, Football, UFC and more to our screens, this package feels like the perfect way back into it. Yes, it is quite expensive at £65 a month but it rewards you with some rapid 213Mb average speeds and all of the Sky Sports channels in HD and BT Sport in 4K.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 260+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month

The most expensive but also the most packed out package from Virgin, Ultimate Oomph is one of the best options out there. It gets you speeds averaging 516Mb, over 260 channels including Sky Sports and Cinema and Virgin will even throw in an unlimited data SIM plan!

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Amazon Prime Day: prepare for the upcoming saving event

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

Today's best broadband and TV deals: