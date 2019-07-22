Virgin has price drops and fab freebies with its broadband and TV deals this week

Virgin's broadband and TV deals are a bit of a hit or miss experience. One day, we're being offered massive cashback and interesting gifts, the next we're questioning free bottles of wine and bizarre incentives.

Well right now, Virgin is definitely leaning towards the first option, firing off several impressive offers at once. From free TVs to big bill credit options and massive price cuts, now is a good time to grab something from Virgin Media.

With so many different offers available, it's easiest to break them into two different categories - firstly the price slashing deals, and second its broadband deals packed with incentives and freebies (the full details of all of which can be found down the page).

For those not swayed by free tech gadgets, Virgin currently has one of its most popular packages cut down in price. Save £96 with Virgin's Bigger Bundle, that gets you rapid 100Mb fibre speeds as well as 230+ channels that include BT Sport.

Or for those charmed in by the prospect of freebies, how does a free TV sound? Offering up a free 43-inch 4K Smart TV that Virgin says is worth £349 on a host of its TV and broadband packages, this flash deal is only available until the end of Wednesday.

You can see the full details of these two offers down below and all of the different packages available. Want to see how Virgin stacks up against the rest of the market? Check out our guide to the best broadband deals.

Virgin's Bigger Bundle price cut

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 12 months | 230+ channels | 108Mb average speed | Anytime calls | £35 set-up | £57pm £49 per month

Offering massive fibre speeds of 108Mb, over 230 channels including BT Sport in 4K and top HD Sky channels, this is an excellent option, even better with its dropped price of £49 a month. On top of both the internet and TV, you also get inclusive weekend calls.

View Deal

Virgin's broadband and TV deals + free TV

Bigger Bundle + Movies or Sports from Virgin Media | 12 months | 260+ channels | 108Mb average speed | Anytime calls | £35 set-up | £62/65 per month + free Toshiba TV or £150 Bill credit

Whether you're a film or sports fan, there's a free 43-inch Smart TV in it for you if you sign up for Virgin's enhanced Bigger Bundle plan. You get all of the movie-goodness of every Sky Cinema channel with the former (£62 a month), and Sky Sports and BT Sport with the latter (£65) per month.



- Get Bigger Bundle + Movies

- Get Bigger Bundle + Sports



Ultimate Oomph bundle from Virgin Media | 12 months | 280+ channels | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | £35 set-up | £99 per month + free Toshiba TV or £150 Bill credit

Virgin calls this package 'the best of everything' and it's easy to see why. Firstly, the ridiculous 516Mb speeds - faster than anything any of the big name ISPs can make readily available. Then there's the Sky Sport, Cinema and Kids channels and two V6 boxes for recording and pausing. Oh...and did we mention the FREE 43-inch 4K Smart TV!?

View Deal