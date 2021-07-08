Very offers big savings on premium laptops with latest Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 deals under £1,000 are becoming more common as the older models age their way off the shelves, however Very is offering up some particularly strong laptop deals this week. We're seeing big savings on both the 2019 and 2020 installments right now, with a range of discounts even beating Dell's own offers. Not only that, but with costs starting at just £789 you'll find premium machines dropping down to rarely spotted prices right now.

£789 is a great price for a Dell XPS 13 deal, but this £105 discount on the 11th generation Intel model is actually offering far better for money. You're keeping the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD found in the cheaper version, but picking up Intel's powerful new Tiger Lake CPU offering up far better handling of more complex programs and workflows. At £844 you're only spending an additional £55 for a significant power boost.

If you're all about the latest specs though, we'd also recommend checking out the newer 2020 model. Very has an 11th generation i7 configuration packing 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for £1,289 (was £1,599). Not only is that £10 cheaper than Dell's current price for the same configuration, but you're also picking up an i7-1186G7 CPU with Very's offer, which is capable of better performance than the i7-1165G7 in Dell's model.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 deals

Dell XPS 13 | Evo Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £949 £844 at Very

Save £105 - This is our favourite Dell XPS deal from Very's current line up, and we're struggling to find any retailer offering a better discount on the 11th generation i5 configuration today. With £105 off, you're bringing that £949 RRP down to a respectable £844 and still picking up some premium specs ready for more demanding programs and multi-tasking.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: £1,099 £789 at Very

Save £310 - If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a Dell XPS, Very seems to be the place to be. We haven't seen other retailers matching this £789 price tag and while you're dropping down to a 10th generation i5 processor you're still picking up 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Considering this is a pricey laptop those are excellent specs for the cash, however for just a little more you can upgrade your processor significantly with the model above.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | Evo Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: £1,599 £1,289 at Very

Save £310 - The newer 2020 Dell XPS is also seeing some dramatic price cuts at Very right now, though you'll have to spring for a particularly impressive configuration for a discount. This i7 model will, however, provide plenty of power - especially paired with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. At £1,289 you're also picking up a great price, £10 cheaper than this comparable model at Dell and with a slightly boosted i7-1186G7 CPU to boot.View Deal

More Dell laptop deals

We're rounding up plenty more Dell laptop deals and tracking all the latest Dell XPS prices as well. However, if you're looking for something a little further down the budget, check out the latest cheap Chromebook deals.