Two new Ring cameras offer cheap home security for your budding compound

Amazon is turning your simple, but highly vulnerable home into a maximum security compound, or at least that's what we assume after the Amazon launch event.

It introduced two new Ring home security cameras, one being the refresh of the last year's Indoor Cam at a cheaper price and the other being brand new Stick Up Cam.

What's unique about the 2019 Indoor Cam is that it costs just $59.99 and includes features like 1080p HD video, custom motion detection, and night vision. You can also power it four different ways: battery, plug-in, solar and Power over Ethernet.

The new Ring Stick Up Cam is more expensive at $99.99 with the benefit that it works indoors and outdoors. It comes in four distinct versions: with a battery, plugged-in, powered by solar and Elite (powered by Ethernet).

Amazon also announced that its high-end Ring Video Doorbell Elite models will get a concierge service, allowing Alexa to ask a messenger about signing for a package or a stranger to state their business.