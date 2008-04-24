Samsung unveils 'Touch of Colour' TVs

Is this a) television or b) art?

Samsung believes that its latest ‘Touch of Colour’ Series 6 650 and Series 7 750 LCD TVs will ‘harmonize with any décor’ bringing the ‘ultimate form of functional art’ to your home.

Apparently the range is born from "several artistic inspirations, from the craftsmanship behind delicately blown glass to the balanced beauty of a sunset."

So it’s got a red tinge then.

High end

Aside from its sexy frame, the high-end telly has all the specs you’d expect from Samsung, including 1080p picture, 50,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, featuring Auto Motion Plus 120Hz and Ultra Clear Panel technologies.

Samsung has also incorporated its InfoLink RSS service to bring the latest news to your screen.

Blurring the boundaries

"By bringing a ‘Touch of Color’ to the LCD HDTV market with our unique ToC manufacturing process, Samsung continues to find ways to blur the boundary between TV and art," insists Jonas Tanenbaum, vice president of LCD Television Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

The televisions are out in the US but there’s no news on a UK release as yet.