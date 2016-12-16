'Tis the season: Sky's doing an excellent giveaway for its TV customers this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, which means one of two things. Either you’ve already done all your Christmas shopping, picked out the perfect wrapping paper, and delicately left your gifts underneath the Christmas tree, or else you’re playing things fast and loose with a desperate trip to the shops planned for 4pm on December 24.

As it turns out, Sky belongs firmly in the former camp, and has arranged for a couple of holiday gifts to be provided for all its television customers.

If you don’t already have a subscription to Sky Box Sets, then the broadcaster will be giving out three months of free access to a ‘huge selection’ of its content.

Gifts for all

You’ll be limited to standard-definition, and the content will delete itself from your Sky box on March 23, but that’s still plenty of time to get through the three good seasons of The West Wing.

If you’re a customer that’s already paying for access to box sets then don’t fret - Sky doesn’t want you to feel left out this holiday season, and will be providing you with a Store Buy and Keep movie voucher, which will be arriving in the post or via email.

What this allows you to do is to download a movie from the Sky Store to keep, and watch on any of your devices. Sky will also send you a DVD in the post, so you can rest safe in the knowledge that it’s yours to own.