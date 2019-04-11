Three UK set to sell the 5G, foldable Huawei Mate X later this year

Three UK has confirmed that it is on track to deliver its 5G network in the second half of 2019, and that it has "partnered with Huawei to bring their 5G phone to our customers."

The only 5G Huawei phone that's been launched to date is the impressive, foldable Huawei Mate X, so this could be the first confirmation that the carrier will be stocking the handset later this year.

Read our in-depth review of the Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: everything you need to know

Need a new handset? These are the best Android phones

It won't be cheap though, with Huawei confirming a SIM free price of €2,299 (about £2,000) at the Mate X launch, which will more than likely translate to high up-front and monthly costs on contract.

Update: A spokesperson for Three UK has now confirmed to TechRadar that the Huawei Mate X is the 5G handset in question, but if you can't wait a few months for that you can see all the latest pricing in our Three mobile deals guide.

5G progress

Three has also confirmed that it will sell the HTC 5G Home Hub when its 5G mobile network launches, which will provide the next generation connectivity to your home.

Also, it now has two live 5G test beds in London, one on Oxford Street and the other in Central St Martins, as it continues to test its new network ahead of launch.

We're really not far off a 5G launch, and the next few months will be an exciting time as all the UK carriers reveal their 5G plans, handsets and pricing.