MSI's new gaming keyboard, mouse and headset come with 'Mystic' RGB lighting

Taiwanese PC hardware maker MSI had a busy Computex 2017, showcasing several gaming devices including the GT75VR Titan, Raider and Stealth Pro gaming laptops.

Alongside those major launches, MSI also unveiled some new gaming peripherals, including the Vigor GK80 mechanical keyboard, Clutch GM70 mouse and Immerse GH70 Gaming Headset. All three sport MSI's trademark stylings, namely a new "Mystic" RGB LED backlighting system.

Vigor GK80 gaming keyboard

The Vigor GK80 is a mechanical keyboard that comes with a detachable palm rest and Cherry MX Red switches. The keyboard looks premium, the key caps are customizable and it’s comfortable to use, with the media buttons at the top-right.

The RGB backlighting system allows the keys to blink for you, so as to help keep your eyes on the right keys. The keyboard also comes with software to control macro key functions and lighting effects. However, the Vigor GK80 keyboard won’t require software for you to use its different modes.

Clutch GM70 gaming mouse

The new mouse has an optical sensor with a resolution of 18,000 dpi, and RGB LED backlighting with support for MSI's Mystic Light Sync system. The modular mouse gets a makeover, especially the detachable cover and side grip, which can be swapped with options for a tailored fit.

The addition of an RGB strip along the front of the mouse makes it look personalized. The new mouse can operate in both wireless and wired mode, and you can switch between the modes without interrupting your game.

Immerse GH70 gaming headset

The Immerse GH70 gaming headset features Hi-Res audio drivers with virtual 7.1 surround sound, and again color effects courtesy of MSI's Mystic system. The earpads are replaceable too.

MSI also unleashed a new range of X299 motherboards, and revealed a new desktop CPU cooler, the Core Frozr XL.

Availability and pricing for the three peripherals is yet to be announced, but the mouse and headset are set to cost around $110 (about £89, AU$149) each while the keyboard will likely be nearer $160 (about £129, AU$219).