This £399 Marvel movies 4K Blu-ray set has three films you won't find on Disney Plus

Today, Disney released a new Marvel movies boxset featuring all 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on 4K Blu-ray. It costs a hefty £399, and is only available from Amazon UK. Similar to a Blu-ray set released in the US last year, it features three movies you won't find on Disney Plus – The Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The price is astronomical, really, when you consider that Disney Plus is £5.99 per month with 4K streaming, and those other films can be hoovered up individually for about £20 each. But it's the packaging you're really paying for here, with each movie coming in an individual slipcase. You also get four bonus discs with the collection, hidden in a tray at the base of the unit. This compartment also contains a lithograph, a poster and a 'thank you letter' from Marvel CCO Kevin Feige (presumably not addressed to your personally). Check out the set below:

It's unclear how many of these sets will be sold, but the presentation of it certainly leans towards being a more limited edition than your usual home video releases. If you've got a 4K Blu-ray player and a lot of cash to burn, it's possibly worth daydreaming about.

Disney Plus is a sensible alternative

Disney Plus, available now in many countries around the world, has the vast majority of the MCU movies to stream – the exceptions are the Spider-Man films and The Incredible Hulk, because their distribution rights are owned by other studios. Still, you can always pick those up on DVD on eBay for next to nothing.

